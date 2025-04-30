Daffodil launches new spring menu with distinctly Welsh flavours

Daffodil has unveiled its new spring menu, packed with seasonal dishes that celebrate Wales’ rich culinary heritage.

Diners at the food-led venue on Windsor Place, Cardiff, can now enjoy a host of new dishes inspired by the finest local produce – from seafood cooked in craft cider to comforting risottos and show-stopping desserts – all served in the heart of the city.

The menu kicks off with some fresh additions; a standout being the Gwynt y Ddraig Mussels – plump, fresh mussels cooked in award-winning Welsh cider and finished with cream, leeks, wholegrain mustard and smoked pancetta, served with Alex Gooch sourdough.

Those looking to graze can dive into the new Daffodil Mezze – ideal for two to three to share – with a medley of tomato salad, olives, pickled red cabbage, padrón peppers, minted cucumber and carrot salad, served with houmous, pitta, and Pembrokeshire Gold chilli rapeseed oil.

Showcasing the best of spring’s vibrant flavours and local suppliers are some bold new main course options. The Pan-Seared Duck Breast is served with roasted heritage beetroot, Tenderstem broccoli, fondant potatoes, and a sweet cherry port jus – perfect for those cooler spring evenings.

Vegetarians and vegans are well catered for too, with the Stuffed Butternut Squash filled with herby cannellini beans, vegan sausage and tomato sauce, accompanied by new potatoes and Tenderstem broccoli.

For dessert, the new Bakewell Tart Crème Brûlée puts a playful twist on two favourites, with a crisp sugar top, cherry jam base and toasted almonds. Another showpiece is the Pistachio White Chocolate Cheesecake, topped with milk chocolate – a luxurious end to any meal.

Daffodil is one of eight venues owned by Croeso Pub Ltd, which also runs popular city centre nightspots The Philharmonic and Brewhouse, as well as Retro, Blue Bell, The Dock in Cardiff Bay’s Mermaid Quay, and community pubs The Discovery in Lakeside and The Bear’s Head in Penarth.

Executive Chef Jamie Newman said: “At Daffodil, we proudly celebrate the best of Welsh produce, creating modern dishes inspired by our culinary traditions. Our menu highlights top-quality local ingredients, from Caws Teifi cheese and Carmarthen Ham to Pant-Ys-Gawn goat’s cheese and Bydafau woodland honey.

“We work closely with trusted local suppliers like Rib & Oyster for meat and poultry, Alex Gooch for artisan bread, and Sullivan’s Greengrocers for fresh fruit and vegetables. Other ingredients come from leading Welsh supplier Castell Howell, ensuring every dish is full of true Welsh flavour.”

In addition to the new À La Carte menu, diners can also look forward to updated brunch, dessert, children’s, and Sunday menus launching this season.

To book, visit: https://daffodilcardiff.co.uk

For more information about Croeso Pubs Ltd and its venues, visit: https://croesopubsltd.co.uk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

