Dafydd Iwan to perform Yma o Hyd at Lauren Price title defence

Legendary Welsh folk singer Dafydd Iwan will deliver a powerful live performance of his iconic anthem ‘Yma O Hyd’ as Lauren Price makes her highly anticipated walk to the ring this Saturday, April 4 at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff.

Welsh boxing star Lauren Price can continue her meteoric rise as she defends her WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO & Ring Magazine World Welterweight Titles against unbeaten mandatory challenger Stephanie Pineiro, with all the action broadcast live and exclusive on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Price will have a nation behind her as she takes on the dangerous Puerto Rican in front of a capacity crowd in the Welsh capital.

Having adopted ‘Yma O Hyd’ as her walk out song, the Olympic Gold Medallist and Unified World Champion will now be accompanied to the ring by a live rendition of Dafydd Iwan’s famous track, creating an unforgettable moment for fans in attendance.

Dafydd Iwan is one of Wales’ most influential folk singers and cultural figures, known for his decades-long contribution to Welsh music and language. His song ‘Yma o Hyd’ has experienced a resurgence in recent years, becoming a unifying anthem across generations.

Iwan is no stranger to the ring walk. Back in 2023 he belted out his trademark anthem accompanied by thousands of Welsh fight fans as Joe Cordina walked to the ring at the Cardiff Utilita Arena.

And it certainly did the trick as the boxer regained the IBF super-featherweight title with a thrilling split decision win over Shavkat Rakhimov.

The fighter met Dafydd Iwan in Qatar at the World Cupwhere they were both following Wales and hatched the plan to have him perform at the boxer’s sold out world title bout.

“Joe Codina and his manager came onto me in Qatar and asked me if Dafydd wants to sing at the fight but me and Dafydd kept it quiet until the fight itself,” said Dave Driscoll from Arena Projects, the team behind the success of Yma O Hyd.

And it appeared the veteran performer couldn’t wait to get into the ring and perform for Joe and the Welsh public.

“I’m looking forward to performing for Joe as he enters the ring in front of thousands of Welsh boxing, football and sports fans,” Iwan said ahead of the fight.

“I am honoured to do this for a humble young polite man and to perform in front of millions of fight fans worldwide that will be tuning in.”

Phenomenal to see Dafydd Iwan supporting @JoeCordina_91 as he fights to regain the IBF World super-featherweight championship 🥊 Cymru ar lwyfan y byd 🌍 Wales on the world stage. Da iawn @dafyddiwan Yma o Hyd! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/qoR9GcNNXj — Cymru Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cym_Wal) April 22, 2023

🗣️ "It's a song of survival against all odds" @dafyddiwan on the meaning of Yma o Hyd ahead of @JoeCordina_91's ringwalk 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐉 #RakhimovCordina pic.twitter.com/xXswIDaXUB — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) April 22, 2023

Lauren Price’s world title defence this weekend tops a stacked night of boxing in the Welsh capital. Rhys Edwards leads an action-packed undercard as he takes on Gully Powar for the British Featherweight crown. Kane Shepherd and Teo Alin clash for the Celtic Super Featherweight Championship, and Lewys Parfitt and Morgan McIntosh battle for the Welsh Welterweight Title.

Final remaining tickets are available at BOXXER.com

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