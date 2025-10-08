Dafydd Owain shares sublime second album, Ymarfer Byw

Stephen Price

Celebrated singer songwriter, Dafydd Owain, has shared his eagerly-awaited second solo album, ‘Ymarfer Byw’, today (Wednesday, 8 October).

Following the success of his debut, the semi-conceptual album ‘Uwch Dros y Pysgod’ — nominated for both Welsh Language Album of the Year Award and the Welsh Music Prize — ‘Ymarfer Byw’ distills Dafydd’s signature style of meditative, intimate, and emotionally charged music.

Dafydd is a musician and composer hailing from north Wales. Known for his contributions to numerous bands such as Palenco, Bür Hoff Bau, Omaloma, Jen Jeniro and Eitha Tal Ffranco, Owain is now carving out a new path as a solo artist.

At the heart of ‘Ymarfer Byw’ is a creative exploration of life’s deepest experiences. Dafydd expresses these moments in his own distinctive way, combining evocative language with a simple yet poignant musical approach.

The album presents a collection of songs that reflect his honest and personal journey through complex, layered emotions.

In recent months, Dafydd has released two singles from the album, ‘Leo’ and ‘Cawl’, both of which have received an excellent response.

“Practising life”

Dafydd discussed the inspiration for the album with Nation Cymru, sharing: “Ymarfer Byw was written during a particularly blurred and emotionally intense period in my life.

“After releasing my first solo album, I found myself in a dark place due to some personal events.

“I’m always writing songs, and over the year and a half following that release, this difficult period sparked the collection of songs that eventually became ‘Ymarfer Byw’.

“The title itself reflects the idea that we’re all essentially “practising life.” It’s both our first and last time doing it—and that’s the strange beauty of it all.

“My hope is that, despite the darker tones, people can find some light in these songs. As Nick Cave once said, “Hope is optimism with a broken heart.”

“That sentiment really sums it up for me.”

Another full length album wasn’t necessarily on the cards either. He said: “The writing process felt like a complete blur. I never set out to create a full-length record—these songs simply came to me. They inhabited my mind in a dream-like way. ”

“Some people say writing during a dark time is cathartic, but for me it didn’t feel like that. I still don’t fully understand what all the songs mean.”

He continued: “That said, I had the privilege of working with some incredible musicians on this album, including Osian Huw Williams (Candelas), Gethin Griffiths (Ciwb), Aled Huws (Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog), Rhodri Brooks (Melin Melyn), Stephen Black (Sweet Baboo), Mari Morgan (Chwaer Fawr)… the list goes on, honestly.

“I was also joined by my close friend Llŷr Parri, who produced this record—just as he did with my debut. Llŷr acts as both a creative and emotional compass in my process, and I feel so lucky to have him by my side.”

Taking the leap

The response to his first album, Uwch Dros y Pysgod, was overwhelming, he added, saying: “For years, I’d been playing in various bands—essentially performing other people’s music—and never quite had the courage to release my own, even though I’d been writing consistently.

“Eventually, I took the leap, assuming the album would mostly be heard by close friends and family. But it reached further than I ever imagined. It showed me that I could release music carrying some of my heaviest thoughts—and that those thoughts could actually resonate with others.

And for now, it’s preparation time for live shows. Dafydd told Nation Cymru: “I’m incredibly excited—and incredibly nervous—for the live shows! We were in rehearsals the other week and, even if I say so myself, the band sounds amazing. Performing live is genuinely one of my all-time favourite things to do. I can’t wait!

You can stream Ymarfer Byw on all platforms.

Dafydd will celebrate the album’s release with two live performances: the first at Galeri, Caernarfon on 11 October, followed by a second at St John’s Church, Canton, Cardiff on 28 November.