Dai Nic shares new album exploring Welsh identity and independence

Nation Cymru staff

A new ten-song album from Dai Nic hits the airwaves today, exploring Welsh identity, independence, political leadership and the need to build an inclusive and economically credible future for Wales.

Hot on the heels of taster single Serch cyn y Wawr, Welsh singer-songwriter Dai Nicholas, performing as Dai Nic : Rebel Motif, has launched his new Welsh-language album, Trydan yn yr Awyr—Electricity in the Air—a collection of ten original songs examining Welsh identity, political conviction, national unity, loss, love and belonging.

Raised in Llandybie, Carmarthenshire, Dai began writing songs after picking up a guitar at the age of 14. His musical journey has taken him from early performances with The Vigilantes and South Wales cover bands Fracture and Bleed Easy to the Welsh-language band Tramad, which later became Y Brwd. That group subsequently evolved into the bilingual four-piece The Mock Mayors.

Throughout that journey, Dai has remained primarily a songwriter: someone more interested in the meaning of a song and the questions it leaves with its listener than in fitting comfortably within one musical genre.

Trydan yn yr Awyr continues that tradition. Its sound draws upon Welsh folk, acoustic rock and alternative influences, while its lyrics confront some of the most important questions facing modern Wales.

At the centre of the album is an exploration of Welsh independence—not simply as a political slogan, but as a serious national proposition that must be capable of persuading people who remain uncertain or sceptical.

Dai Nicholas said: “If Wales is ever to vote for independence, the mathematics of the referendum must work. That means the case cannot be made only to people who are already convinced. Wales needs to reach those voters who are sceptical, uncertain or who may not identify with the traditional independence movement.

“Independence will only become possible when everyone who lives in Wales is invited to fall in love with Wales as a nation, regardless of whether they speak Welsh. The Welsh language is central to our identity, but our national future must belong equally to Welsh speakers, learners and non-Welsh speakers.

“Emotion, identity and cultural pride are vital, but they must be supported by a properly researched, fully costed and credible business plan for an independent Welsh nation. That plan must demonstrate clearly how the economy would work and how Welsh taxpayers and their families could be better off, particularly in relation to wages, taxation, public services and the cost of living.”

The album also questions the influence of career politicians and asks whether Wales is waiting for a new leader of conviction—someone possessing the courage, charisma and ability to communicate a compelling vision of the country’s future.

Rather than presenting a fixed political manifesto, the songs encourage listeners to question whether current political structures provide the ambition and leadership Wales needs. They consider whether contemporary politicians possess the same depth of belief and commitment demonstrated by earlier generations who were prepared to make profound sacrifices for their country.

Among the album’s highlights is “Rhyddid yn Llanberis”—Freedom in Llanberis. Written and performed by a south Walian, the song celebrates Llanberis and the landscape, cultural identity and sense of freedom associated with north Wales. It also represents Dai’s belief that Wales must overcome geographical and political divisions and begin thinking more confidently as one nation.

Listen to Trydan yn yr Awyr on all streaming platforms including Spotify now.

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