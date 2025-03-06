Dame Shirley Bassey leaves fans astonished with vocal prowess aged 88

Dame Shirley Bassey left a crowd astonished with her sublime vocal prowess at a ‘surprise’ show in Monaco.

Many had assumed the grand dame, who is now aged 88, had retired from performing.

However, she surprised her global army of fans when she reappeared on stage at Salle Des Etoiles at the Sporting Club Monte Carlo on February 27th 2025, singing ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ to the attendees of Forbes Travel Guide’s event “The Summit” .

And she certainly proved she can still hit the high notes at the show in Monaco where she now lives, giving both barrels to a wonderful rendition of one of her most famous songs.

Watch the video HERE

Back in January when Dame Shirley celebrated her 88th birthday, we marked the occasion by ploughing the depths of YouTube to unearth a rare gem in the form of the rarely seen video of the singer’s first ever TV appearance.

Performing her debut single ‘Burn My Candle’ aged 19 on the BBC, it caused some controversy at the time.

The single released in 1956 included the word ‘sex’ in the lyrics was deemed too suggestive and salacious at the time and was subsequently banned by the BBC.

It obviously did little to harm her career if the last 70 years are any measure!

In a career spanning over 70 years, Bassey has sold over 140 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling female artists of all time. She is the first woman in history to claim a Top 40 album in seven consecutive decades in the United Kingdom.

