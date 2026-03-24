Dame Shirley Bassey says she can no longer reply to fans

Dame Shirley Bassey has announced she will no longer be replying to fan mail – for medical reasons.

The Welsh singer, from Cardiff, took to Instagram to break the news to her fans citing hand surgery as the reason for this new development: “At this point of time, I’m sorry to say that due to up-and-coming hand surgery, I will no longer be able to reply to fan mail.”

The 89-year-old said she had been “truly humbled” by the letters she had received “from all around world” over the course of her 70-year career.

In her post, Dame Shirley wrote: ‘Hi Everybody,

It has been an honour to sing and entertain my fans for over 70 years.

Across seven decades (wow!), I have had the privilege to meet many of you, and receive fan mail from all around the world! I always loved seeing the different stamps and used to collect them in a book.

Through letters shared, I have read of your celebrations, your losses, your achievements, memories, dreams and even how my music has brought 1978 generations of families together. I am truly humbled.

At this point of time, I’m sorry to say, that due to up-and-coming hand surgery, I will no longer be able to reply to fan mail. We kindly request for you to avoid sending vinyls, personal items and photographs, as we will be unable to post them back to you.

Your support has been incredible.

Every single letter I have received has been an honour.

All my love

Dame Shirley Bassey’

Among the many wishing the singing star well was Carol Vorderman who wrote: “Shirley. You are the very definition of a star and wishing you all the best. Please let me know if there is anything I can do, and I hope to see you soon.”

Dame Shirley grew up in Tiger Bay in Cardiff, leaving school at 14 to work in a packing factory.

In the evenings and on weekends however, the teenager could be found singing in local clubs and pubs – where her star potential was spotted in 1955.

Her subsequent career has spanned more than seven decades and seen her become a global icon.