Dame Siân Phillips enthralls audience at the National Eisteddfod

One of Wales’ most beloved actors, Dame Siân Phillips, made a spectacular return to the National Eisteddfod at one of its final events yesterday, reciting a poem that won her a medal at the event back in 1945.

The iconic actress was in conversation with Steffan Donnelly about her life and career in performance and spoken word.

The Llwyd o’r Bryn memorial session, in association with Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru, was staged in the Literary Pavilion. Y Babell Len.

Ms Phillips, 91, last came to the National Eisteddfod Maes in Maldwyn nine years ago, as she was being filmed for the genealogy programme ‘Coming Home’.

She recited the poem ‘Baled y Pedwar Brenin’ by Cynan, the piece she recited when she won at the Rhosllannerchrugog National Eisteddfod in 1945.

Memories

She told the audience she had also won the same competition the previous year when the Eisteddfod was held at Llandybie, less than 10 miles from her home in Gwauncaegurwen.

“My mother and I left home early and she brought along a flask of tea and plenty of tomato sandwiches which is what we ate all day.

“I got through the prelims and then onto the stage. There were more people than I’d ever seen and I can still remember the smell of newly cut grass and the wood used to create the stage,” she said.

At school she was encouraged to perform on stage by teachers.

One, Isaac ‘Eic’ Davies, invited the acclaimed Anglesey-born actor Hugh Griffith to school to hear Siân read some Shakespeare.

He was so impressed he wrote a letter to Siân’s parents suggesting she should become ac actress.

“Life was hard”

“She said ‘Huh’ and threw it away. I can understand their reluctance. It was wartime and life was hard and they wanted me to go to university,” she said.

After studying in Cardiff, Siân was encouraged by playwright Saunders Lewis to go to RADA in London.

“I fell in love with London straight away and I did nothing but study, study, study,” she said.

Discussing her varied acting roles, Steffan Donnelly asked her about her long spell as Marlena Dietrich in the late 1990s and were there any similarities between her and the German singer and actress.

“None at all. I studied her very carefully by listening to her voices and watching film of her movements. It was a show that took me all around the world for four years,” she said.

At the end of the session, Ms Phillips was given a standing ovation.

