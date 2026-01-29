Dance music legends added to Pete Tong’s Cardiff Castle show

Two dance music legends will join Pete Tong when he brings his iconic Ibiza Classics show to Cardiff Castle this summer.

Pete Tong’s world-renowned Ibiza Classics – featuring The Essential Orchestra – will headline TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle on Thursday June 11 and he will be joined by special guests Mousse T and K-Klass for an unforgettable night celebrating the sound, spirit and energy of the White Isle.

German house legend Mousse T brings more than three decades of award-winning dancefloor mastery to Cardiff Castle this June.

From chart-toppers like Horny and Tom Jones’ Sex Bomb to collaborations with Bootsy Collins, Andreya Triana, and Roy Ayers, he has built a career blending commercial success with underground credibility.

Founder of the pioneering Peppermint Jam label and a mainstay on the Glitterbox roster, Mousse T has earned an Ivor Novello Award and a GRAMMY nomination, and continues to DJ and perform worldwide, bringing his signature funk-infused house grooves to stages from Hi Ibiza to Montreux Jazz Festival.

Since the Haçienda era, K-Klass have been at the forefront of UK house music. With multiple UK Top 40 hits, a GRAMMY nomination, and remixes for Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, and New Order, cementing their status as one of the UK’s most successful rave acts.

Known for their live performances from the very beginning, K-Klass have played more than 300 shows at iconic venues and festivals worldwide, from Glastonbury’s Glade Stage to Warehouse Project. After reviving their live show in 2013, including critically acclaimed Cream Classical performances with full orchestras, they continue to electrify crowds, showcasing their own back catalogue alongside festival-ready house anthems.

From the sun-soaked shores of Ibiza to the world’s biggest stages, Pete Tong has redefined live dance music.

Last year, he celebrated the 10th anniversary of Ibiza Classics with four sold-out nights at the Royal Albert Hall alongside The Essential Orchestra and such greats as Becky Hill, Barbara Tucker, Damian Lazarus, David Morales, Paul Oakenfold, and Seth Troxler.

Throughout his remarkable 30-plus year career, Pete has championed dance music on a global scale, constantly pushing boundaries and supporting new talent. His contributions were formally recognised with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in 2021, honouring his outstanding impact on music and broadcasting.

Pete Tong joins Empire Of The Sun, Hollywood Vampires, Self Esteem, Jimmy Eat World, Bowling For Soup, Katy Perry, Garbage and Skunk Anansie, Richard Ashcroft, Sex Pistols, MIKA, Two Door Cinema Club and Ethel Cain among the headline announcements already revealed for TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Final tickets are available now from depotlive.co.uk

TK Maxx Presesnts Depot Live at Cardiff Castle lineup

JUN 11 Pete Tong Ibiza Classics + Mousse T + K-Klass

JUN 12 MIKA + The Feeling + Gwenno

JUN 19 Ethel Cain

JUN 22 Garbage & Skunk Anansie

JUN 23 Empire of the Sun

JUN 25 McFLY+ Twin Atlantic + Remember Monday

JUN 27 Blackbird Festival – Alter Bridge + Skindred + BUSH + Florence Black + Cardinal Black

JUN 30 Katy Perry

JUL 4 Bowling For Soup & Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

JUL 9 Billy Ocean + Marti Pellow

JUL 10 Bastille + Arthur Hill + Carpetman

JUL 11 David Gray + The Divine Comedy

JUL 16 Richard Ashcroft + Tom Meighan + Apollo Junction

JUL 18 Sammy Virji

JUL 24 Self Esteem + Kae Tempest

JUL 25 The Wombats

JUL 31 The Streets

AUG 1 Sex Pistols + The Stranglers + The Undertones + Panic Shack

AUG 2 Two Door Cinema Club + Friendly Fires + 3LIJAH

AUG 14 Hollywood Vampires + The Damned

AUG 15 Jimmy Eat World + Rise Against + The Get Up Kids + Jay Som