Dance retreat festival returns to Welsh farm for second year

Tickets have been released for an annual dance festival set to take place on a Welsh farm.

The Dancing Body Festival which is held at Three Pools Permaculture Farm in Abergavenny will take place in June.

The three-day event celebrates the inseparable connection between body and music, with organisers encouraging participants to let the body take the lead through movement and rhythm.

Set across the farm’s 140 acres and hosted in three large barns, the festival blends dance workshops with a retreat-style atmosphere, offering space for creativity, relaxation and connection in the countryside.

A variety of dance styles will be taught throughout the weekend. Last year’s programme featured sessions in forró, zouk, swing, voguing, belly dancing and Afro dance. For 2026, organisers have announced classes including flamenco, West African dance, contemporary, hip hop and shuffling.

Alongside the dance programme, the festival will also offer a range of wellbeing activities. These include yoga sessions, sound healing experiences, massages and a sauna, allowing attendees to unwind between workshops and performances.

Talking about the style of the festival, organisers say it is: “Taking inspiration from the culture of British festivals and the continuously evolving ideas of retreats, Dancing Body places itself at the cross of the two concepts.

“Our idea originates in the desire to merge the buzz of a festival and the pace of a retreat to create a safe space for humans to connect to themselves and others through dance.”

Accommodation options will be available for those wishing to stay on site. Festivalgoers can book bell tents, bring their own camping equipment or stay in nearby Airbnb accommodation in the surrounding area.

Organisers say the festival aims to create an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all experience levels, whether they are seasoned dancers or simply curious to explore movement in a supportive environment.

By combining dance, music and nature, the Dancing Body Festival hopes to build on the success of its inaugural year while offering participants a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in movement in the Welsh countryside.

The event takes place from 4-7 June. Tickets for the 2026 festival are now available and can be found here.