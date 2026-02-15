Dancing gnomes to cause mischief at free St David’s Day shows

Adam Johannes

Families are in for a magical treat on St David’s Day weekend as Kitsch & Sync Collective team up with Hijinx and Theatr Iolo to present Coblyn, a new outdoor performance inspired by Welsh folklore.

Coblyn is a colourful spectacle of music, song, folk dance, mythical mayhem and curious creatures. At its centre is a mischievous gang of magical gnomes, who cause chaos wherever they go.

The free 20-minute performances, held at Cardiff’s Chapter Arts Centre’s community garden, will take place throughout the day on Saturday 28 February and Sunday 1 March.

Kylie Ann Smith from Kitsch & Sync Collective said: “I’m really excited to be making a new show inspired by Welsh folklore and magic with the wonderful team at Hijinx and Theatr Iolo!

“I always enjoyed celebrating St David’s day as a child, so it’s wonderful to have the chance to bring families together for a special weekend of free performances outside Chapter.”

The visual show will include some Welsh language, but it is suitable for Welsh learners and non-Welsh speakers. To make it accessible to all, a guided Touch Tour and live Audio Description will be available in English or Welsh at every performance, ensuring blind or visually impaired visitors can enjoy the magical world of the gnomes.

In addition to the performances, families can also join Free Family Folk Dancing Workshops during Half Term. Held at Chapter on 17, 18, and 19 February, these workshops will be led by Welsh folk dancer Nia Rees and are open to children aged seven and above, along with their families.

All sessions will be run bilingually by a Welsh speaker, and while tickets are free, they must be booked in advance via Chapter Arts Centre.

The show has been made possible with the Welsh Government’s St David’s Day Fund.

Perfomance and Workshop Dates:

Coblyn

Saturday 28 February 2026 at 11am, 1pm and 3pm

Sunday 1 March 2026 at 11am, 1pm and 3pm

Family Folk Dance Workshops

February Half Term

Tuesday 17, Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 February 2026

10.30am – 12pm

1pm – 2.30pm