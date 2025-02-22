Dark Welsh comedy Tree on a Hill praised by the New York Times

Stephen Price

The New York Times has praised the critically acclaimed dark Welsh comedy, Tree on a Hill – describing it as “a tricky, jazzy, Welsh drama with edge and originality”

In perhaps one of the most important news publications in the world (along with Nation.Cymru of course), Margaret Lyons’ ‘Watching’ feature has an in-depth focus on the runaway success from Wales, saving her highest praise for the ensemble cast, featuring actors Rhys Meilir and Nia Roberts, and the “invigorating musical score” which is currently available to stream or purchase.

Lyons writes: “Tree on a Hill, a Welsh drama arriving Tuesday, on BritBox, is another iteration of the “regular people accidentally do a big crime” format.

“But it is executed with edge and originality, correcting some of the genre’s most frustrating elements and adding its own jazzy panache.”

After describing some of the standout moments, she shares: “Nia Roberts and Rhodri Meilir star as Margaret and Clive, a loving if deeply awkward and insecure couple. He likes his basement train set, though in the opening scenes, one of his little locomotives runs right off the tracks.

“The show is full of people in crisis, pushed past their breaking points until they’re screaming in the streets. Heartache, desperation, disappointment, betrayal, grief — how much can the residents of one town take before wrestling your elderly dad feels like the only option?

“Tree plays these moments for catharsis but not for misery. The show is a drama, but it is detached, like it’s on its tiptoes, more strange and arch than its “unlikely criminal” genre brethren.”

Her love for the musical score is clearly very strong. She writes: “Tree has one of the most present and invigorating musical scores I’ve heard in a long time, which adds to the show’s murky-dreamy atmosphere.

“All that ache comes out as a wailing trumpet; the anxious, morose busyness of a cover-up expressed through bluesy clarinet.”

Britbox

BritBox recently struck a deal to bring the critically acclaimed dark comedy drama, Tree on a Hill to its American service.

The international streamer launched the English language version of the runaway hit series (initially broadcast as Pren ar y Bryn) in the U.S. earlier this month, along with British drama, Captivated following the deal with distributor All3Media International.

Speaking to Deadline, Jennifer Askin, SVP North America at All3Media International, said: “I’m thrilled our brilliant partners at BritBox are bringing Captivated and Tree on a Hill to audiences across the U.S.

“Both titles are from award-winning producers known for their enthralling storytelling and premium productions and I have every confidence they will offer BritBox audiences superb entertainment.”

“Joy in the absurd”

Tree on a Hill comes from Hinterland/Y Gwyll creator Ed Thomas and is produced by Fiction Factory.

The drama is billed as “a rich mix of dark humour, unique characters and a touch of the absurd, as it follows the lives of two unlikely heroes, whose quiet existence is changed in an instant when they find themselves on the wrong side of the law.”

The series was filmed in and around Ystradgynlais and Abercrave, where the writer and director spent his formative years, and whose family ran a butcher shop for over a century.

Ed Thomas shared: “It’s a big little story about change where resilience and a healthy sense of the absurd are worth holding onto when the world all around you just stops making sense.

“We’re incredibly proud to see Tree on a Hill resonating with international audiences, proving that stories with a strong sense of place can still have universal appeal.”

”Shot in our hometown on the edge of Bannau Brycheiniog, it shows how the small, local and authentic can have an international reach and appeal.”

A press release for the TV series reads: “To many in the fading frontier town of Penwyllt, a way of life seems to be changing in front of their eyes and no one feels this more acutely than long married couple Margaret and Clive Lewis, who suddenly find themselves slap bang in the middle of a mystery that gets the whole town buzzing and looking over their shoulders. But thankfully this lot know how to find joy in the absurd and light in the darkest of places.

“Pren ar y Bryn/Tree on a Hill invites you to enter the colourful world of Penwyllt, a town inspired by the place where Ed Thomas grew up, infused by a delightful touch of the absurd.”

Stellar cast

The show features a stellar ensemble cast including Nia Roberts, Rhodri Meilir, Richard Harrington, Suzanne Packer and Hannah Daniel, and the story is described as ‘brimming with warmth, humour and lovable people along the way’.

Nia Roberts, who plays Margaret Lewis in the series said: “There is a plot that will keep people on the edge of their seats, but it’s also a drama about middle-aged people – something that we don’t see enough. It’s quirky, and it’s going to make people cry, laugh…It’s unique!”

When asked to describe the series, actress Hannah Daniel who plays Sylvia simply said: “It’s Ystradgynlais on Acid.”

Pren Ar y Bryn/Tree on a Hill is a Fiction Factory co-production with S4C, BBC Wales and All3Media International with support from Tinopolis and Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

For UK viewers, watch the critically acclaimed series on demand on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and BritBox now.

Order the much-loved and ‘invigorating’ musical score here.

