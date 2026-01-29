Dave Coaches is now Dave Surfboards at world-leading surf school

Welsh acting star Steffan Rhodri has become patron of a world-leading adaptive surfing school based in Wales.

Steffan Rhodri, the acclaimed Welsh actor best known for his roles in Gavin and Stacey and the recent comedy drama Death Valley, has officially been named as an ambassador for Surfability UK CIC, the UK’s first fully inclusive and adaptive surfing school.

A regular swimmer at Caswell Bay on the Gower Peninsula, Steffan has spent years witnessing the transformative impact of Surfability’s work first-hand. His appointment comes at a critical time for the Community Interest Company (CIC) as it seeks to expand its operations to meet growing demand for accessible beach experiences in 2026.

“I’ve spent countless hours at Caswell Bay and have watched Surfability grow from a brilliant idea into a vital part of our community,” says Steffan Rhodri. “Seeing the joy and freedom that accessible surfing brings to people of all abilities is truly inspiring. I am honoured to help ensure this work continues.”

To mark his first official act as ambassador, Steffan is launching a new crowdfunding campaign for the school. The funds raised will enable Surfability to continue providing world-class adaptive surfing lessons and maintain the specialized equipment required to make the ocean accessible to everyone, regardless of disability or additional needs.

Steffan is calling on the public to support the initiative: “I hope people will give generously to help Surfability keep breaking down barriers and making the waves a place for everyone.”

Supporters can contribute to the campaign directly via the Surfability UK CIC Crowdfunding Page.

About Surfability UK CIC

Based at Caswell Bay, Surfability UK CIC is a world leader in adaptive surfing. They provide inclusive surfing and skateboarding experiences for people with additional needs, utilizing innovative equipment and expert coaching to ensure the beach is a space for all.

About Steffan Rhodri

Steffan Rhodri is a prolific Welsh actor of stage and screen. He is widely recognised for his portrayal of Dave Coaches in the hit BBC series Gavin and Stacey and has appeared in major productions including Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, House of the Dragon, and The Way.