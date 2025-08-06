Dave Edmunds’ wife gives update on Welsh rock legend’s condition

The wife of Welsh rocker Dave Edmunds has given an update on his condition after he suffered what was described as a “major cardiac arrest.”

Cici Edmunds had shared the news that the musician had briefly “died in my arms,” at their home in Monmouth before medics managed to revive him with “heavy CPR”.

The rock star was reportedly critically ill in hospital, with Cici adding that he “very clearly has brain damage and severe memory loss” and that the risk of “another major cardiac arrest is high”.

However, in a new Facebook post on Tuesday evening, she gave fans an update on his condition – and it appears there is very good news.

She wrote: “Some great news to share with all you kindhearted people on here who have left so many lovely posts of support and encouragement and prayers . I’d like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart . It’s made this horrific heartbreaking journey easier knowing there are such great human beings on here.

“Dave Edmunds my beloved husband is making a good recovery it seems positive. Yeah ! He’s breathing on his own now. He remembers me. Go figure. Ha. Ha.. He’s even cracked a few jokes etc. And it appears he has a knack for trying to recall and remember things ! I can’t begin to tell you how relieved I feel. He still has a long road to recovery. We still have a long road to recovery. But there is hope now. And I hope and pray my fantastic funny talented husband Dave will be Rocking the house down in the future. Bless him.”

Dave Edmunds was born in Cardiff in 1944 and played in various bands before rising to prominence as the frontman of the blues rock band Love Sculpture, who formed in 1966.

They released their debut album ‘Blues Helping’ in 1968, and later reached the top five in the UK singles chart that year, with a cover of Khachaturian’s classical movement ‘Sabre Dance’.

After the band’s break-up in 1970, Edmunds embarked on a solo career, finding massive success with ‘I Hear You Knocking’, which was the Christmas Number One in 1970, and reached number three in the US charts.

He went on to form Rockpile with former Brinsley Schwarz bassist and vocalist Nick Lowe in 1975, releasing the album Seconds Of Pleasure in 1980.

Throughout the 70s and 80s he had various top 10 hits, including ‘Baby I Love You’, ‘Born to Be With You’, ‘Queen of Hearts’ and ‘Girl Talk’.

He also worked as a music producer with Paul McCartney, Stray Cats, Status Quo and the Fabulous Thunderbirds, and Edmunds collaborated with Jeff Lynne for his 1983 album ‘Information’. In 1992 and 2000, he would tour as a member of Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band.

In 2015, he released first instrumental album and final LP before retiring from the music business – ‘On Guitar… Dave Edmunds: Rags & Classics’. The record featured instrumental covers of classic songs, such as The Beach Boys‘ ‘God Only Knows’ and Elton John‘s ‘Your Song’.

