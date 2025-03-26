David Tennant’s ‘scathing’ take down of Michael Sheen

They’ve been best showbiz buddies for sometime, a pair whose on screen banter is just as good off it.

They’ve starred together most memorably in the hit TV show Good Omens and the series which was born out of lockdown, Staged. However, when it comes to winding each up, Michael Sheen and David Tennant are Oscar-winning standard.

Their heartwarming bromance is now recognised on the world stage and nowhere was this more in evidence than in America on the weekend.

David Tennant was one of the star attractions at the Fan Expo in Cleveland repping his much loved role as Doctor Who.

Being interviewed at a sold-out Q&A in the convention’s main hall the interviewer began to ask him about companions. However, it wasn’t his Timelord travelling sidekicks the interviewer was interested in but his best buddy Sheeny.

And true to form as soon as he was quizzed about his Welsh bestie, the Scots actor couldn’t help but plant his tongue firmly in his cheek.

“You cannot describe Michael Sheen as a grown man,” he quipped. He’s so difficult he really is. He’s a lot. Anything you can do stop him talking about himself. Give him a script, anything to distract him for a minute.”

Of course, it was all said in jest. When celebrity can often be illuminate ego and arrogance, the ongoing natural love-in between the Celtic thesps is a continued joy to behold.

One of our favourite moments between the two came from a clip from Staged, which saw them interviewed about future projects.

It’s a cue for the pair to provoke each other into a brilliant takedown of each other’s careers thus far.

First, when Sheen announces he will be playing the founder of the NHS, Aneurin Bevan, Scotsman Tennant takes a pop at Sheen’s propensity for what he calls ‘impressions’ and his love of Welsh characters, launching into a pastiche of the Welshman’s stirring ‘give ’em some sugar’ speech.

In return, Sheen taunts Tennant about his playing Doctor Who and his love of curling up a quiff and battling salt shakers (Daleks!) and how whenever he shows up in a town playing a detective, a body is always discovered.

It’s a beautifully delivered and wonderfully funny back and forth from these two master actors and great mates.

And frankly we can’t get enough of it.

