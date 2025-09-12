Deadpoint – the ’incredibly tense’ mountain thriller shot in Wales

Filming has begun in Wales on Deadpoint – a thriller centred around a far-right plot unfolding amidst the stunning backdrop of Eryri.

Channel 4 is billing the wilderness-set thriller as “a literal cliffhanger as gripping as it gets, grounded in the tensions existing in our society today.”

The nerve-shredding Welsh wilderness series with an incredibly tense premise, follows three groups colliding in the mountains.

The drama is being produced by Baby Reindeer’s Clerkenwell Films and stars Adolescence’s Christine Tremarco and It’s a Sin’s Callum Scott Howells.

The five-part thriller is based in the steep Welsh wilderness – Eryri National Park, which is home to all 15 mountains in Wales over 3,000 ft high.

Channel 4’s synopsis reads: ‘Deadpoint follows Aaron (Callum Scott Howells) who leaves town following a tragic mountaineering accident that he blames himself for. But when, one year on, his sister Seren (Annes Elwy) vanishes after a routine climb, Aaron goes looking for her – and he’s forced to confront his newfound fear of climbing.

‘Meanwhile, a violent far-right group known as Justice Crusade – headed up by Fairweather (Michael Socha), are in the same terrain and on a mission of their own. At the same time, senior detective Natasha Evermore (Christine Tremarco) makes her own way to the mountains, keen to investigate after she senses something big is going to happen.

‘As these disparate stories converge on this remote landscape a unique thriller emerges, exploring themes of loss, radicalisation and survival. A wilderness thriller wrapped around an emotional core, Deadpoint is a literal cliffhanger, grounded in the tensions existing in our society today, exploring who we are, who we pretend to be, and what we do when the rope snaps.’

Andy Baker, Executive Producer for Clerkenwell Films, described it as a ‘gripping thriller with depth and complexity that speaks to our very divided times’. He continued: ‘We have a brilliant pair of directors, a fantastic crew and a truly amazing cast bringing it to life.’

While Channel 4’s interim head of drama Gwawr Lloyd promised the series would be ‘as thought-provoking as it is pulse-raising’.

He said: “Deadpoint is a bold and incredibly tense thriller that places characters and their journeys at the heart of high-stakes action. Matt Hartley’s debut script is as gripping as it gets and all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Eryri mountain range”.

No date has yet been set for screening of Deadpoint.