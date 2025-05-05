Deadpool and Wolverine star Dogpool is coming to Wales

We’ve had Dogpool and Welshpool – and now Dogpool is set to leave their sizeable paw print on Wales.

The star of Deadpool and Wolverine is set for an appearance at Comic Con Wales and fans of the anti-superhero franchise can’t wait.

Dogpool, aka Peggy, will be greeting guests at the pop culture convention at ICC Wales in August, where she’ll be a star attraction alongside already announced names, including Billie Piper and Michelle Gomez from Doctor Who.

Charismatic

The charismatic canine with the distinctive look captured hearts across the UK when she won the title of the UK’s Ugliest Dog in 2023, quickly making her a beloved figure, both online and offline.

Peggy’s fame skyrocketed when she landed the role of Dogpool alongside Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds in the highly anticipated Deadpool and Wolverine movie.

Before agreeing to the appearance, Comic Con Wales organisers Monopoly Events spoke in length to Peggy’s owners to ensure that her welfare and wellbeing is being considered at all stages.

Peggy’s owners have provided the following information about her appearance in Wales:

“Peggy’s welfare is of course our top priority and every consideration has been made to ensure that she has an enjoyable experience. As such she will operate a reduced schedule in comparison to a standard Guest which will be flexible and driven by Peggy but we will keep everyone updated on her availability throughout the day.

“Peggy will have regular breaks for rest, air, walks, drinks, snacks and cuddles and her pet parents will be with her at all times making sure that she is comfortable.

“Whilst Peggy will not be held or picked up by anyone other than her Pet Parents everyone will still have a great interaction including Peggy.

“For her added comfort there will be no flash photography and she will be found in a quiet sectioned area relaxing on her own sofa with regular treats where fans can come one at a time, sit beside her and say hello.

“Peggy loves people and is one of the most relaxed dogs you will ever meet but loves lots of attention and being spoiled and is so used to lots of people from her time on set filming and the film premiers that she has attended. Peggy will be collecting donations for a local animal charity all weekend from her appearance.

A spokesperson for Comic Con Wales said: “Comic Con Wales is one of the UK’s largest pop culture conventions, attracting over ten thousand fans annually to the ICC Wales. The main attraction every year is of course the star guests, and we always endeavour to bring a variety of exciting names from movies, tv, streaming, gaming, anime and sports entertainment. In previous years Comic Con Wales has been proud to host the likes of John Cena, Martin Kove, Michael Rooker, Ian Somerhalder and Ioan Gruffud.

“Comic Con Wales is the best place to celebrate all things pop culture. As well as having the chance to meet your heroes, get an item signed or a photo, many guests will also appear live on stage so you’ll get to hear directly about their new projects and previous roles.

“Outside of the celebs you can get your picture taken with some of our unique props and set builds; watch the fabulous cosplayers strut their stuff on stage (or join them); test your skills in our retro and modern gaming areas; or browse through the unique gifts in our trader and artist areas with a large show floor for the perfect shopping experience for everyone in our community.

“The shared fandoms and sense of community is central to everything we do. Fans from all over the UK come together every year in South Wales to share their love of comics, fantasy, sci-fi, gaming, horror and cosplay. To find and bond with like-minded individuals who share their interests.”

For more information and to book tickets, click HERE

