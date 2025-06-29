‘Death Valley to return for second series’ – report

It’s the murder mystery series filmed in Wales which has captivated audiences and recorded record viewing figures.

Hit show Death Valley stars BAFTA-winner Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth as an unlikely crime-fighting duo – John Chapel and DS Janie Mallowan.

It has proven to be such a ratings success for the BBC it has broken a five year record.

When the six-part series debuted its first episode on BBC One it drew in an audience of 2.9 million, making it the largest overnights audience for a new BBC scripted comedy in five years, beating a record set by David Mitchell’s Ludwig.

The first episode also ranked number one in its slot among terrestrial channels. With those impressive figures in mind, if it’s following in the footsteps of Ludwig, which has been renewed for a second series, then expect a Death Valley season two renewal very soon.

While there has been no official announcement, according to television news website TV Zone the BBC have actually already ordered a second series, with filming due to begin on a new series this September.

Described as a show with “hallmarks of a classic” it stars Timothy Spall as John Chapel, a reclusive, retired actor and star of hit fictional detective series Caesar who teams up with Gwyneth Keyworth’s unorthodox DS Janie Mallowan to investigate a mysterious murder.

Speaking about their offbeat but charming dynamic to Radio Times, Bafta-winning star Spall said: ‘They recognise each other instantly in their souls. They cut straight through any generational difference, any bizarre sexual difference or anything like that.’

“Thrown together by the murder of John’s neighbour, John and Janie are an odd, yet hilarious duo with opposing instincts,” stated the show’s official synopsis.

“Every week, they get to the bottom of gripping murders, with various stunning Welsh locations providing a backdrop to their investigations.

“When John and Janie are not arguing about a case, they’re inevitably up in each other’s personal business.

“Despite their differences, they soon realise they are the closest thing each other has to a best friend, and unwittingly help one another move on from the past.”

Other cast members starring in the series include Gavin & Stacey’s Steffan Rhodri, Car Share’s Sian Gibson, Baby Reindeer’s Alexandria Riley, One Day’s Remy Beasley, and Ghosts’ stars Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Jim Howick.

Quickly building up a large following since it first aired Death Valley has received rave reactions from viewers, with one describing it as “the best thing on TV” under the comments on an official BBC Instagram post.

“Just binge watched it all, brilliant series, hoping to see more!!” commented another, while a third wrote: “Great comedy… you have to understand the Welsh people to know this is great!!!”

Death Valley airs on weekly on Sundays on BBC One. The whole boxset is also available to watch now via BBC iPlayer.

