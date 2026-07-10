‘Defining moments of Welsh history’ set to be auctioned off for thousands

Dewi Williams

A Llanelli rugby jersey from the 1972 win over the All Blacks as well as a remarkable collection of 1804 watercolours by Welsh ceramicist William Weston Young are being sold in a major auction at the end of the month.

Some other items for sale comprise of a 1924 Welsh rugby cap, a theatre programme signed by Richard Burton and rare portraits of 70s TV icon Ryan Davies.

The historic items will be on sale at the Rogers Jones Welsh Sale at their Cardiff sale room. Part one will take place on Saturday July 25 at 10am and part two will be on Monday July 27 at 11am.

Some of the items are expected to sell for thousands, with Young’s album of watercolours estimated at £20,000 – £25,000 and the Llanelli jersey that belonged to back row forward Tommy David valued between £7,000 and £15,000.

David played a crucial role in the match on October 31 1972, when Llanelli overturned the odds to beat the All Blacks 9-3 at Stradey Park. The day has subsequently become known locally as ‘the day the pubs ran dry’, following major celebrations after the game all over the town.

Ben Rogers Jones, Auctioneer, Valuer and Partner at Rogers Jones Auctioneers said: “This was an incredible match – the day a group of local lads beat one of the biggest and most successful teams in the world will be remembered forever. To our knowledge, this is the very first time a jersey from this match has come up for sale, so it’s a unique opportunity to own a piece of rugby history. We’re expecting to see a lot of interest.”

Also up for auction is a rare 1804 album of 41 watercolour drawings of British birds by William Weston Young, the artist behind some of Wales’s finest pottery. Young worked as a draughtsman at the Cambrian Pottery and later ran the celebrated Nantgarw Pottery, which makes his original watercolours on paper exceptionally scarce.

The album is a fascinating example of early ornithology, the beautifully observed watercolours precede modern field guides and photography, and would originally have been used to identify local bird life.

Ben Rogers Jones continued: “Young’s name carries real weight among collectors of Welsh ceramics. As the draughtsman at the Cambrian Pottery, and the man who later rescued the Nantgarw Pottery, his hand lies behind objects now held in major museum collections.

“Yet his original watercolours rarely appear on the market. That combination of true rarity, his standing in Welsh ceramic history, and an appealing natural-history subject makes the album especially desirable for collectors. It’s certainly one to watch in the sale.”

‘Defining Moments’

Another rare find is a set of portraits of 70s TV icon Ryan Davies, painted by artist Valerie Ganz, best known for her portraits of South Wales coal miners. Davies was a legendary Welsh comedian, singer, and multi-instrumentalist whose career during the 1960s and 1970s earned him the nickname of the Clown Prince of Wales.

The series of four watercolour and pencil sketches feature Davies in various stage roles and are estimated at £600 – £1,200 each. An additional oil on canvas portrait of the star also painted by Ganz, is estimated to fetch £2,000 – £3,000.

Ben Rogers Jones continued: “The summer Welsh Sale is a highlight of our year – we are proud of our roots in all four corners of Wales, but our network spreads across the world. This summer’s Sale covers some of the defining moments of our shared history, and helps us to bring the very best of Welsh art, antiques and memorabilia to collectors and enthusiasts everywhere.

For more information, visit: https://www.rogersjones.co.uk/ en/forthcoming-sales