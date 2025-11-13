Depot Live at Cardiff Castle announces new huge show

It’s shaping up to be another very special summer of music at Cardiff Castle.

Depot Live has announced another new show for 2026 and this time one of the UK’s premier garage and grime legends are to bring a special show to Wales.

The Streets have added a date in the Welsh capital to their 2026 tour of landmark album A Grand Don’t Come For Free.

Mike Skinner and his revered band are performing the album front-to-back for the first time ever across an exclusive run of shows in the UK throughout 2026, and they have today revealed they will be heading to TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Friday July 31.

Originally released in 2004, A Grand Don’t Come For Free remains one of the most important and influential British albums of the 21st century. Entering the UK charts at No.1, the record went multi-platinum and delivered era-defining singles including Dry Your Eyes, Fit But You Know It, and Blinded By The Lights. It cemented Skinner as one of the UK’s most original and vital voices, capturing the humour, heartbreak and raw emotion of everyday life with rare poetic clarity.

This tour marks the first time The Streets will perform the album in its entirety, giving fans a chance to experience the full story exactly as it was intended: a cinematic journey through love, loss, chaos, heartbreak and hope, delivered with Skinner’s trademark raw honesty and wit.

Speaking about the tour, Mike Skinner said: “A Grand Don’t Come For Free was a moment in time — for me, and for everyone who grew up with it. I wrote it as a story from beginning to end, even studying screenwriting to shape it and without the faintest idea how people would react.

“We’ve been looking for something bold to do with the live show, and we landed here: some tracks have never been played live, others haven’t surfaced in years. It’s a new challenge to bring the whole journey to life on stage, but I have an incredible band and we always give everything every night. So I’m certain we’ll make finding out what happened to that thousand quid a party every night.”

The recently announced tour marks the latest chapter in what has already been a prolific year for Skinner. His debut feature film, the DIY noir musical The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light, dropped in full on YouTube. He reimagined “And The Beat Goes On” for John Lewis’ centenary advertising campaign, and his rousing single Brave St Andrew became the title music for Amazon’s Birmingham City documentary.

He also played the first night of the Little Simz curated Meltdown at Royal Festival Hall earlier this year to rapturous response from fans and critics. His ongoing YouTube series has also been offering fans raw, behind-the-scenes insight into the creative process of each new release, the latest being Utopia, a standalone statement single and a bridge to what comes next.

The Streets join McFLY, Garbage and Skunk Anansie, MIKA, Two Door Cinema Club, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Ethel Cain, David Gray and the Blackbird Festival, featuring Alter Bridge, Skindred, Florence Black, Cardinal Black and more among the headline announcements for TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “The Streets are arguably one of the most exciting British musical exports of this century.

“Mike Skinner presents an incredible live show, and to say we are excited he and the band are coming to Cardiff to present A Grand Don’t Come for Free in its entirety is an understatement. This really will be a truly special night.”

Presale tickets are available at 10am Thursday November 20 via http://www.depotlive.co.uk/thestreets and all tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday November 21 via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

TK MAXX PRESENTS DEPOT LIVE AT CARDIFF CASTLE 2026

JUN 11 – Pete Tong Ibiza Classics

JUN 12 – MIKA + The Feeling + Gwenno

JUN 19 – Ethel Cain

JUN 22 – Garbage + Skunk Anansie

JUN 25 – McFLY + Twin Atlantic + Remember Monday

JUN 27 – Blackbird Festival – Alter Bridge + Skindred + Florence Black + Cardinal Black & more

JUL 9 – Billy Ocean + Marti Pellow

JUL 11 – David Gray + The Divine Comedy

JUL 31 – The Streets

AUG 2 – Two Door Cinema Club + Friendly Fires + 3LIJAH