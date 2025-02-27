Details of Michael Sheen’s secret million pound giveaway revealed

Details of a documentary in which Michael Sheen pays off the debts of hundreds of people have been revealed.

Michael Sheen’s Secret Million Pound Giveaway will air on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday, March 10.

The documentary follows the actor as he uses his own money to buy £1million of debt belonging to hundreds of people in South Wales – and then writes that debt off to expose how big banks and credit finance companies profit from the most vulnerable in society

The hour long programme shows how the cost-of-living crisis is continuing to hit as Michael takes on the banks, investigates alternative, more affordable solutions for borrowing, and calls on the government to demand a fairer, more inclusive credit system in the UK.

Back in October we told you how the Welsh star had paid off the debts of hundreds of people in Wales, bringing light and relief to many families struggling with debt with this wonderful act of benevolence.

The move was not publicly announced by the Port Talbot star, but was uncovered by fans who spotted posts on Facebook in local community groups from a television production company called Full Fat TV.

The posts read: ‘Actor Michael Sheen has been campaigning for a fairer credit system for years and in an extraordinary gesture, he has used his own money to write off personal debts for hundreds of people in South Wales. If you have received a letter from a company called Ten Acquisitions the good news is that Michael has paid off some of your debt and he’d love to hear from you. The details of how to get in touch with him are in the letter.’

Intrigued by the posts which appealed to those who had received letters from a company called Ten Acquisitions confirming that Michael had paid off debts, one fan took to X to ask him directly if the posts were true.

Fans wondered if it was somebody using his name as a scam, but the actor in replies on his X account confirmed the posts were neither clickbait nor a scam.

He wrote: ‘It’s not clickbait. I want to clarify, because we want people to get in touch.’

The campaigning Welshman, a long time advocate for a fairer credit system, teamed up with the production company to film the documentary about the plight of those struggling due to unfair financing.

In October 2024, Michael appeared in Parliament where he joined calls for a fair banking act to tackle the credit crisis affecting people and businesses.

Speaking at the event he said: “Anyone can find themselves in a place where they need credit to make ends meet or to get through a difficult time. The lack of affordable credit for people on lower incomes is harming individuals and families, but also businesses and communities. Whole regions are seeing their growth held back. We can’t keep waiting and hoping that things will get better. We need something to change now. The Fair Banking Act could be the thing which really makes the difference”.

“We can’t keep waiting and hoping that things will get better. We need something to change now.”@michaelsheen has joined calls for a #FairBankingAct to tackle credit crisis affecting people and businesses. Read more from @resp_finance 👉 https://t.co/tX5sDh0KgU pic.twitter.com/PS6hzgARso — Co-op Finance (@coop_finance) October 25, 2024

Michael Sheen’s Secret Million Pound Giveaway, Channel 4, 9pm, Monday, March 10

