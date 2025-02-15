‘Devastating’ Women of Llanrumney to return to Cardiff theatre

Suzanne Packer and Nia Roberts are set to reprise their roles in the critically acclaimed ‘The Women of Llanrumney’ which returns to the Sherman Theatre this spring.

The Women of Llanrumney, Azuka Oforka’s devastating historical drama set in the Llanrumney sugar plantation in 18th century Jamaica, will be performed at Stratford East in London before its return to Sherman Theatre this spring.

Back by popular demand, the 2025 co-production follows a sell-out original Sherman Theatre production which was performed in Cardiff May-June 2024 and which drew rave reviews – the Guardian hailing Oforka as “an urgent and important voice in Welsh theatre.”

The play transfers to Stratford East 19 March-12 April 2025 before returning to the Cardiff theatre 26 April-10 May 2025.

Returning to their roles this year will be Sherman Theatre Associate Artist Suzanne Packer as the slave Annie, Nia Roberts as Elizabeth Morgan, a fictional descendant of Henry Morgan, and Matthew Gravelle as Simon Taylor and other roles. Shvorne Marks joins the cast, playing Annie’s daughter Cerys.

The Llanrumney plantation was founded by enslaver Sir Henry Morgan, who was originally from Llanrumney in Cardiff – hence its name – in the late 1600s.

Seeing a portrait of him in Cardiff inspired Azuka to explore the consequences and legacy of Morgan’s role as an enslaver.

The Women of Llanrumney sheds light on this hidden chapter of Welsh history and explores the experience of women during slavery; those who benefited from it, those who were brutalised by it and those who fought to destroy it.

Set in 1765, Cerys and her mother Annie are enslaved by the wealthy Morgan family from Wales. Their future hangs in the balance when Elizabeth Morgan is faced with losing her plantation.

Fearing what could lie ahead, Annie does everything she can to secure her position in the Great House. But sooner or later, with a storm of rebellion building around her, Annie will have to face up to the horror and trauma all around her, including her own.

The original creative team returns; Sherman Theatre Associate Artist Patricia Logue as Director, Set & Costume Designer Stella-Jane Odoemelam, Lighting Designer Andy Pike, Composer Takisha Sargent and Sound Designer Ian Barnard.

Discussing the monumental work, Azuka said: “I feel incredibly privileged and excited to be working with such a talented group of women. This feels like a creative sisterhood joining forces to shine a powerful light on this important part of HER-story.”

Seating in the Studio is unreserved. Audiences can decide how much they’d like to pay, under Sherman Theatre’s Choose Your Price scheme.

