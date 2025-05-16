Dexys’ star Kevin Rowland to appear at one-off event in Wales

The frontman of legendary group Dexys Midnight Runners will appear in an intimate ‘evening with’ at a Welsh theatre.

The ’80s hitmakers renowned for their chart-topping number one Come On Eileen are fronted by the enigmatic showman, Kevin Rowland.

The event at The Borough Theatre in Abergavenny on July 18 to promote the singer’s memoir ‘Bless Me Father’, will see one of the great mavericks and creative geniuses of British music hold forth on his remarkable career.

The book, described as ‘a searingly honest memoir’ from Dexys’ iconic frontman, ruminates on a life dominated by huge highs and massive lows.

At home with his Irish immigrant parents in Wolverhampton, at the beginning of the swinging sixties, Kevin the eight-year-old altar boy was planning to attend college to train to be a priest. Elsewhere, he was thieving, lying, swearing, fighting and rarely out of trouble.

Kevin Rowland lays bare his unvarnished life story for the very first time. From the juvenile courts of his troubled teenage years to the early days of the New Romantic scene in the late ’70s and beyond, he recounts his darkest hours, deepest desires and greatest joys.

An unwavering passion for music, highly tuned sense of style and an unstoppable determination propelled him down a path that led to huge chart success with Dexys Midnight Runners in the early 1980s. However, despite being celebrated as a creative genius, Kevin was plagued by an inner turmoil, leading to a series of ill-fated self-sabotaging events – including a serious cocaine addiction – leaving him bankrupt and adrift by the 1990s.

Kevin said: “Music had kept me so busy and obsessed that it saved me from acting out in other ways, which surely would have landed me in jail. In that way, music saved me. Yet even with the help of music, I came very close to prison.”

According to the publisher, ‘Bless Me Father unflinchingly details this turbulent coming-of-age period, warts and all, exploring themes of religion, sexuality, creativity, cultural identity and addiction. Through long stints in rehab, embracing self-reflection and exploring gender fluidity with his pioneering project My Beauty, Kevin also charts his steady return to health, sobriety and stability, culminating in Dexys’ triumphant appearance at Glastonbury in 2024.’

Ton find out more and book tickets click HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

