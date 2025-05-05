Diff Radio: New radio station from Welsh capital launches today

Stephen Price

DIFF Radio, a new independent radio station direct from Cardiff, launches today which is free to listen to across the world.

The new 24 hour a day, seven days a week station is dedicated to platforming Cardiff’s music, voices, and creative energy.

Built from the ground up by local DJs, producers, and artists, DIFF Radio aims to connect people through a passion for good music, championing local music and culture.

According to its creators DIFF Radio isn’t just another station. They say it’s a platform for the artists shaping Cardiff right now – the ones mixing in bedrooms, performing in clubs, and experimenting with sound.

Reflecting the city’s sounds

With over 50 shows already locked in, the station runs on rotation from a wide mix of voices: established DJs, fresh selectors, and grassroots presenters from across the city and beyond.

From electronic and hip-hop to indie, grime, and experimental sets – DIFF is built to reflect the full spectrum of Cardiff’s creative sound.

Listeners can tune in anytime via the DIFF Radio app, online, or through smart speakers. Broadcasting all day and night, the station offers a fresh flow of shows, live mixes, takeovers, and curated sets.

DIFF Radio prides itself on being purposeful too, with an in-built community-first approach.

Fresh talent

As well as broadcasting, the team is focused on developing new talent, running live pop-ups, and creating space for deeper conversation and collaboration.

It’s about making space for the voices that don’t always get heard, and pushing the city’s culture forward on its own terms.

Collaboration is also important to its founders, who pride themselves on the openness of the platform. They say: “DIFF is open. Whether you’re a listener, a music head, an artist, or someone with an idea – this is your station. The team is calling for creatives to get involved, tune in, collaborate, and help shape what’s next.”

Download Diff Radio via your phone or listen via the website.

