Discover the best new music from Wales with the Nation Cymru playlist

In 2024 music has been such an escapist pleasure for so many.

With the news agenda continuing to resemble the end of days, for many of us music has provided sanctuary – a dopamine fix for our mental well-being, a joy-bringing shot-in-the-arm. Never have we needed its transformative and transportive power more.

And thankfully our appetite for listening to and discovering new music remains undiminished.

Those artists in the embryonic stages of their own personal musical journeys need support and encouragement during what continues to be tough times for the nation’s music makers.

There’s so much incredible music being made in Wales right now and that’s why we launched the Nation Cymru Welsh New Wave Playlist.

Back then we thought it remiss of us if we didn’t let these wonderful sounds loose on your ears and do our bit to support supremely talented homegrown artists.

It’s inconceivable to measure how much we love music in Wales. We’re not the Land of Song for nothing.

So every month since the playlist launched we’ve been updating the it to turn the spotlight on the best new music from Wales to soundtrack your life.

The playlist currently contains a whopping 700+ songs – that’s more than 40 hours of wonderful Welsh music to discover.

From pop, punk, funk, soul and rock ‘n’ roll to hip hop, folk, reggae and rap, there’s something for everyone, whatever your music tastes.

Every page on Nation Cymru includes an embedded playlist in the right hand column, which allows you to listen while reading our stories.

So this is our invitation to you to uncover some brilliant new music and discover your new favourite artist.

Like, share, spread the love and show your ears just how much you care.

You can thank us later!

