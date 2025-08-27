Discover Wales for free this September with Cadw’s ‘Open Doors’

Following an action-packed summer of events, Cadw has announced the return of Open Doors – an annual festival that invites people to explore Wales’ most extraordinary, unusual, and treasured historical locations, for free.

With Wales enjoying its sunniest spring and summer on record, more people have been encouraged to spend time outdoors and visit their local heritage sites. Open Doors builds on this momentum, offering free, flexible admission to some of Wales’ most popular monuments – perfect for both planned visits and spontaneous days out while the good weather continues.

Throughout September, visitors can enjoy a range of unique events, guided tours and immersive experiences at more than 200 historic landmarks across Wales. Some of these locations are opening their doors for the very first time, giving visitors a unique opportunity to explore hidden heritage.

Laugharne Castle , Barclodiad-y-Gawres Burial Chamber, and Blaenavon Ironworks . From castles and chapels to Roman forts and Neolithic burial chambers, a huge variety of locations are taking part. 19 of Cadw’s own iconic monuments will open their doors as part of the festival – includingand

Funded and organised by Cadw, the Open Doors festival forms part of the wider European Heritage Days celebration, dedicated to showcasing the rich tapestry of cultures across the continent. In Wales, it opens a gateway for visitors of all ages to step into the past, immerse themselves in the nation’s dynamic heritage, and uncover the compelling stories that have helped shape its identity.

“Richness and resilience”

Dr Ffion Reynolds, Cadw’s Senior Heritage Events and Arts Manager, said: “Open Doors offers a brilliant opportunity for people to discover and celebrate the richness and resilience of Wales’ historic architecture, making heritage accessible to all.

“By welcoming visitors free of charge, we’re opening pathways to experience the depth of Welsh history and culture and encouraging each person to help preserve these remarkable locations for future generations.”

website , with a selection of the festival’s highlights below: A full list of participating locations can be viewed on Cadw’s, with a selection of the festival’s highlights below:

South Wales

Blaenavon Ironworks , Blaenavon

13 and 14 September, 11am-4pm

The only UNESCO World Heritage Site in south Wales, Blaenavon Ironworks is world-renowned as the first harnessed the power of steam to blow air into its huge blast furnaces in the 18th century. Visitors during Open Doors can see the dramatic remains of the furnaces, foundry cast house and the towering water balance lift.

Neath Abbey , Neath Port Talbot

27 and 28 September, 10am-11.30am and 2pm-3.30pm

Neath Abbey, founded in 1130, is one of the most impressive monastic ruins in south Wales. Once among the wealthiest abbeys in the country, its remains reflect key moments in Welsh history. For Open Doors, visitors can delve deeper into its story on extended guided tours.

The Royal Mint Experience , Llantrisant

17 September, 10am-3pm

The Royal Mint Experience is a unique visitor attraction in south Wales, offering a behind­ the­ scenes look at the craftsmanship and history of coin making. During Open Doors, visitors can embark on a guided factory tour, exploring rare coins, the art of the design, and the global significance of the Mint and even strike their own coin as a keepsake.

North Wales

13 and 28 September, 11am-4pm

Barclodiad y Gawres (‘The Giantess’s Apronful’ in English) offers a revealing – and surprising – glimpse into the lives of our ancient ancestors. Perched in a spectacular cliffside on Anglesey, guided tours during the Open Doors festival will give a deeper dive into Wales’ neolithic past.

Denbigh Castle , Denbigh

20 and 21 September, 10am-5pm

This remarkable monument is one of the fortresses that formed King Edward I’s “ring of castles”. Discover the marvels of the castle during Open Doors, where you’ll be transported back to the height of the medieval era with its striking triple-towered gatehouse and formidable curtain walls, offering breathtaking views and a vivid glimpse into its turbulent past.

Stori Brymbo , Wrexham

7 September, 10am-4pm

Stori Brymbo is a site of industrial heritage significance, once home to thriving coal, iron, and steel operations. For Open Doors, visitors will get a rare preview of the attraction nine months ahead of its full opening, including guided tours and Junior Fossil Club sessions (both pre-bookable), plus a chance to sample products from local producers who will feature in the future Artisan & Creative Hub.

West Wales

Laugharne Castle , Carmarthen

20 and 21 September, 11am-4pm

This is the ‘brown as owls’ castle beloved by Dylan Thomas, Laugharne’s most famous resident. He wrote ‘Portrait of the Artist as a Young Dog’ in the castle’s summerhouse, perched above glorious views of the Taf estuary. Built in the 13th century before being partially dismantled during the Civil War, visitors will get free access to this mansion for a full weekend.

Manorbier Castle , Tenby

17 September, 10am-5pm

Perched high above the golden sands of Manorbier Beach, this 11th-century Norman castle invites visitors to wander its ancient halls, climb its towers, and uncover centuries of stories. As part of Open Doors, guests can enjoy exclusive tours of Castle House (normally only accessible to overnight guests) offering a rare glimpse into this historic retreat.

Dinefwr Park and Castle , Llandeilo

20 and 21 September, 10.30am-4.30pm

At the heart of the Dinefwr estate, Newton House is a 17th-century manor blending historic charm with modern interpretation. Surrounded by over 800 acres of parkland, meadows, and woodland, including a medieval Deer Park, it offers a rich natural and cultural experience. During Open Doors, visitors can enjoy free entry to both the house and castle.

Mid Wales

Llanfyllin Workhouse , Llanfyllin

7 September, 10-5pm

Set in the countryside of the Cain Valley, Llanfyllin is home to the only preserved workhouse built under the New Poor Law of 1834 that is still open to the public to this day. For Open Doors, a special event will feature a food fair showcasing the finest food and drink from local producers in Wales and the borders, with a wide range of produce available to sample.

Powis Castle and Gardens , Welshpool

13 September, 10am-5pm

Set amid lush greenery with sweeping views of the Severn Valley, Powis Castle is adorned with world-class paintings and decorative fabrics spanning the Elizabethan to Edwardian periods. During Open Doors, visitors can explore both the castle and its magnificent gardens free of charge.

Powys Archives , Llandrindod Wells

13 September, 10am-1pm

For Open Doors, visitors are invited to exclusive tours of the archive store, which holds around 100,000 items from historic Montgomeryshire, Radnorshire, and Breconshire. Highlights include Victorian Christmas cards, police charge books, school logbooks, and photographic albums, with some items dating back to the 14th century.

Visitors are advised to check the details of each event as ticket requirements vary at each location.

here . Further details, including a list of all participating locations, a complete schedule of events and ticketing information, are available

