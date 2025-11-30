Discovery at 60: A student volunteering legacy

Ella Groves

A Welsh university’s volunteering charity is celebrating its 60 year anniversary with a campaign that honours the legacy of student volunteers and inspires the next generation.

Discovery, Swansea University’s student volunteering charity, has allowed thousands of students to get involved and support the local community.

The charity works with children and adults alike with projects ranging from the ‘Buddied Reading Scheme’ at local primary schools to visiting elderly residents in local care homes.

Following a grant of £14,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Swansea University are launching Discovery60 – a year long celebration of student powered change.

The funding has allowed for the creation of ‘Discovery: A History’ – a collection of photos, stories, and memorabilia to be published and stored in the People’s Collection Wales and the Richard Burton Archives.

Past and present volunteers are able to share their experiences in Welsh or English to be archived.

Eleanor Norton, Managing Director at Discovery, said: “We are so pleased to receive this grant

to help us celebrate our 60th anniversary. Discovery represents 60 years of student volunteers coming together to make the community around them safer, stronger and happier through a huge range of projects.”

Professor Paul Boyle, Vice-Chancellor of Swansea University, added: “Over its 60-year history, Discovery has formed a critical part of Swansea University’s community impact legacy.

It provides opportunities for our students to participate in inclusive, community-led change and to build the skills and experience which will enable them to support their communities in the future.”

Discovery also played a key role in helping Swansea University earn its new status of a University of Sanctuary, working closely with Swansea Asylum Seekers Support to welcome sanctuary seekers.

To mark the anniversary Discovery are inviting everyone to ‘Pledge 60’ and do something inspired by 60 for charity – whether it’s volunteering 60 hours or donating £60.

You can get involved with the Pledge 60 scheme here.