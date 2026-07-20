Doctor Who-inspired fan film to premiere in Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

A Doctor Who-inspired independent film made by more than 80 volunteers over two years will premiere in Cardiff next month.

Outlander, described as an “ambitious independent, non-profit drama”, will receive its premiere screening at Chapter Arts Centre in Cardiff on Saturday, 22 August 2026.

An original, character-driven piece, Outlander is inspired by the world and spirit of Doctor Who, created as both a celebration of the series and of what independent filmmakers can achieve.

Following the Doctor and three companions collected from Dallas, 1963, the story travels through time and space to modern Britain, exploring the “fish-out-of-water” experience — the feeling of being an Outlander.

Led by filmmaker Mark Bray of MB & Homeland, the project has brought together more than 80 cast, crew and creatives, ranging from emerging filmmakers to experienced industry professionals.

More than £11,000 was raised in donations through a community-backed GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of costumes, props, production equipment, editing, filming locations, and crew accommodation.

Filming then took place across the UK, including locations in Bristol, Bath, Horsham and Northampton, with the large independent team working together to realise the scale and ambition of the story.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The completed first chapter will now receive its premiere in Cardiff, the city that has played host to ‘New Who’ for much of its run.

The event is set to welcome guests from the wider Doctor Who community, including actors and production professionals who have worked on the television series, as well as the people who made Outlander possible.

Writer, director and producer Mark Bray said: “What started as an idea has grown into something far bigger than I ever imagined.

“More than 80 people have helped bring Outlander to life, from up-and-coming creatives to experienced industry professionals, and the support we’ve received over the past two years has been extraordinary.

“Outlander is ultimately a celebration of independent filmmakers and people who love Doctor Who.

“The premiere is a chance to celebrate everyone who took a chance on this project and helped make it possible — and hopefully, this is only the beginning.”

The team hopes to continue the story beyond Chapter One, with further public support and donations helping to keep the project alive and make future chapters possible.

The final film will be made available for free on YouTube on 29 August following the premiere.

More information and tickets for the premiere of Doctor Who: Outlander can be purchased here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.