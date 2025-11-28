Doctor Who to play a live show in Cardiff

Doctor Who is coming to Wales. The Timelord has many talents and one it appears is rock ‘n’ roll.

12th Doctor, Peter Capaldi, has announced his first ever music headline tour and will play an intimate show in Cardiff in Spring 2026.

The actor and musician will be hot-footing it around the UK following the successful release of his second album and live appearance at Belladrum Festival earlier this year.

It will mark his first ever music tour – over 40 years after setting up his first band.

Four decades on since he formed his punk/rock student band, The Dreamboys, the iconic actor of stage and screen, will play eight-dates across the UK, kicking off in Newcastle on 24 Feb 2026.

Better known as the electric guitar playing incarnation of Doctor Who, and the ‘Thick Of It’ swearer in chief Malcolm Tucker, Capaldi picks up where he left off some fifty years ago when he was a new wave wannabe rock star in a Glasgow band. Next year he hits the road for his first ever live music tour.

The dark synths, fuzzy guitars and noir-ish romanticism of a young rocker trapped in the body of a beloved television veteran will be on show in select venues across the UK for two weeks only next year.

Peter said: “I was in a band at art school, fired up by the punk explosion, we went out into the world in search of rock stardom, and well, I became an actor. But I never lost my love for music. And in recent years have produced two albums of original songs, ‘St.Christopher’ (2021) and this year’s ‘Sweet Illusions’.

“Recording, with all the advantages of the digital age is one thing, playing live is another, but I wanted to see if I could go out after all of these years and play live in front of an audience.

“Well let’s see what happens. I’ve lucked out with my band, a group of wonderful young musicians who have bravely come on board for the ride.”

Peter Capaldi plays The Globe in Cardiff on Wednesday, March 4.

Tickets are on sale today via https://myticket.co.uk/artists/peter-capaldi

2026 Tour Dates

Tuesday 24 Feb Newcastle The Cluny

Thursday 26 Feb Manchester Academy 3

Friday 27 Feb Edinburgh La Bell Angele

Sunday 1 Mar Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Tuesday 3 Mar Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Wednesday 4 Mar Cardiff The Globe

Thursday 5 Mar Brighton Concorde 2

Sunday 8 Mar London 100 Club