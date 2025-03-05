Documentary to honour life and legacy of The Vivienne
A new documentary to celebrate the “life and legacy” of drag star The Vivienne is in production, it has been announced.
James Lee Williams, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK under their stage name The Vivienne, died at the age of 32 in January.
Titled Dear Viv, the documentary will be produced by World of Wonder, the media company behind the popular Drag Race franchise.
“Enormous heart”
Dear Viv will feature archive footage, letters from fans, and interviews with The Vivienne’s loved ones, including Baga Chipz, who starred alongside them in the first series of UK Drag Race.
Fellow drag performers Michael Marouli and Danny Beard, the stage name of Daniel Curtis, will also appear in the documentary as it “sensitively traces James’s journey from humble beginnings in North Wales to their meteoric rise on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK”.
Icon
Last week The Vivienne was honoured with a posthumous icon award at the inaugural Metro Pride Awards.
Their funeral was held in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, North Wales, in January.
– Dear Viv will premiere on streaming service WOW Presents Plus later this year.
