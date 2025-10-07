Don Leisure wins Welsh Music Prize 2025 for album Tyrchu Sain

Don Leisure has won the Welsh Music Prize as album Tyrchu Sain picked up the £10,000 prize for the best album made in Wales or by Welsh people around the world this past year in a ceremony at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff last night (6 October).

Tyrchu Sain (“Digging Sain” in English) sees the Cardiff-based producer Aly Jamal dive into the archives of Wales’ legendary Recordiau Sain (Sain Records), unearthing forgotten recordings and re-imagining them through beats, loops and analogue warmth.

The record honours the legacy of Welsh music while reframing it for a new generation, blending nostalgia with invention. Guest appearances, including from previous Welsh Music Prize winners Gruff Rhys and Boy Azooga’s Dave Newington, add further depth to an album that is both rooted in the past and strikingly contemporary.

“Mind-blowing”

Speaking after receiving the 15th annual award from host Sian Eleri, Don Leisure said: “It’s mind-blowing to win. My daughter’s already said she wants to take the award in for show and tell at school.

“I didn’t grow up with the Sain records so I didn’t come in with any preconceived ideas about this band or that band. Making the album was a real voyage of discovery.

“My ethos is always ‘would this song sound good as a hip hop sample?’ and so much did. There’s so much amazing Welsh music of all genres that I’m still discovering.”

Huw Stephens, who co-founded the Welsh Music Prize in 2011 said: “An album like Don Leisure’s hasn’t won the Welsh Music Prize before, and that’s because there hasn’t been an album like it made before.

“It is a complete one-off, a new take on a scene and sound, the Sain label back catalogue that sounds so fresh and exciting. A huge congratulations to Don Leisure, a much respected and adored musician on the Wales scene.”

Stellar nominees

The 15 strong shortlist also included Adwaith, Breichiau Hir, Buddug, Cerys Hafana, Kelly Lee Owens, KEYS, Melin Melyn, Panic Shack, Sage Todz, Siula, Tai Haf Heb Drigolyn, The Gentle Good and The Tubs, in the event which formed part of Cardiff Music City Festival.

Cardiff musician Pino Palladino, who has played bass guitar with everyone from rock royalty The Who to pop icons Adele, Elton John, Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus was presented with the Welsh Music Inspiration Award.

Pino Palladino’s genre-spanning career began with early work alongside Gary Numan and Paul Young before playing with The Who, Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton. His bass sound was hailed as vital in shaping D’Angelo’s iconic 2000 album ‘Voodoo’. He has continued to work with countless world-renowned artists including Beyoncé, Nine Inch Nails, Questlove, Jools Holland and many, many more.

Pioneers

Previous winners of the Welsh Music Inspiration Award, which recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to the Welsh music scene, have included hip hop pioneers Eric Martin and DJ Jaffa, protest singer and Recordiau Sain co-founder Dafydd Iwan, David R. Edwards and Pat Morgan from Datblygu, The Alarm singer Mike Peters, folk singers and historians Meredydd Evans and Phylis Kinney and singer-songwriter Meic Stevens.

After a film of Sir Elton John calling him “the greatest bass player out there”, Pino Palladino reacted to the recognition of his Welsh Music Inspiration Award saying: “I’m back down in Cardiff Bay where I spent a lot of my youth playing music and getting into mischief. It takes a team to enable my career to last this long and still be making music and I’m really enjoying it.”

The 2025 event marks 15 years of the Welsh music prize, which will be covered in a BBC One Wales highlights TV programme broadcast on Tuesday 7th October.

Shortlisted artists Gwenno, Melin Melyn, Panic Shack and Sage Todz were among the live performers at the event, which also saw the Triskel Award presented to emerging artists Morn, Nancy Williams, and SOURCE who all played alongside PPL Momentum Sbardun | Accelerator Fund winners Taff Rapids.

The Triskel Award is given annually to three artists with the support of the charity Help Musicians, with the aim of providing vital resources and guidance to artists to develop and progress their musical careers. The PPL Momentum Sbardun | Accelerator Fund award, by the PRS Foundation in partnership with PPL and Creative Wales and offers grants for recording, touring and marketing to artists breaking through to the next level of their careers.

Diverse voices

Kate Reilly, Chief Membership & People Officer, PPL said: “PPL is proud to support the Welsh Music Prize, champion diverse voices from across the nation and help provide a platform for performers to build a sustainable music career. Congratulations to Don Leisure on their win tonight and all the talented artists who made it to the final shortlist, it’s truly been a fantastic year for Welsh music. It was also wonderful to see PPL Momentum Sbardun | Accelerator Fund recipients Taff Rapids take to the stage tonight with their unique take on bluegrass with a Welsh slant to a rapturous audience.”

Last year’s Welsh Music Prize was won by Newport’s L E M F R E C K for his album Blood, Sweat & Fears, and this year he presented the BBC Wales highlights programme looking back over 12 months of amazing music made in Wales, as well as interviewing guests including fellow prize winners Gruff Rhys (the first in 2011 for Hotel Shampoo) and Kelly Lee Owens (2021 winner for Inner Song).

The prize is supported by Creative Wales, Cardiff Council, PRS for Music, PPL and Help Musicians and forms part of the Cardiff Music City Festival.

Minister for Creative Industries, Jack Sargeant said: “On behalf of Creative Wales – llongyfarchiadau mawr to Don Leisure for winning this year’s Welsh Music Prize for Tyrchu Sain.

“It’s brilliant to be backing this prize once again. This exceptional event gives us the chance to honour our flourishing Welsh music sector and highlight the incredible range of genres and talent – something that really shines through in this year’s extraordinary shortlist.

“At Creative Wales, we’re dedicated to nurturing and advancing Welsh music by supporting essential programmes, funding music enterprises, venues and community festivals, alongside major events such as the Welsh Music Prize. We wish all nominees every success as they continue their journeys.”

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: “The strength of Wales’s music sector is evident throughout the Cardiff Music City Festival line up, but every year the Welsh Music Prize shines a spotlight on the best of the best. From a shortlist filled with fantastic music and immense talent, Don Leisure is a worthy winner. Huge congratulations to him.”

Welsh Music Prize 2025 Shortlist

Adwaith – Solas

Buddug – Rhwng Gwyll a Gwawr

Breichiau Hir – Y Dwylo Uwchben

Cerys Hafana – Difrisg

Don Leisure – Tyrchu Sain

Gwenno – Utopia

Kelly Lee Owens- Dreamstate

KEYS – Acid Communism

Melin Melyn – Mill on the Hill

Panic Shack – Panic Shack

Sage Todz – Stopia Cwyno

Siula – Night Falls on the World

Tai Haf Heb Drigolyn – Ein Albwm Cyntaf Ni

The Gentle Good – Elan

The Tubs – Cotton Crown