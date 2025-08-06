‘Don’t mess with the Welsh!’ Guests fight back after Airbnb rejection because they’re from Wales

Guests who were rejected by the host of an Airbnb have hit back after being told their booking had been rejected because they’re from Wales.

Jemma Louise Gough, 38, and Jamie Lee Watkins, 37, from Cwmbran had booked a stay in the Airbnb accommodation in Manchester ahead of a visit to the city this November to see Australian DJ Sonny Fodera at the Co-op Live Arena.

When they made the booking the friends told the Airbnb host they were coming from Wales. They subsequently saw their payment had been refunded and their booking request had been declined.

When they queried the reason why, the host replied: “Because you’re from Wales.”

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Jemma said: “When I heard that my mouth hit the floor, utter shock,” said Jemma, adding they were “pretty much speechless”.

“It was pure discrimination of where we are from.

“I am so proud to be Welsh and that’s why I decided to speak out about what happened to us. I want to challenge these narrow views.”

Jemma told Radio Wales the interaction made her feel “instantly like an outsider” and not welcome in Manchester.

The pair added the host was verified Airbnb “superhost”, which requires maintaining a 4.8 or higher overall rating and a 90% or higher response rate.

According to Airbnb, being a superhost also requires maintaining a less than 1% cancellation rate, with exceptions for cancellations due to “major disruptive events or other valid reasons”, according to Airbnb.

What baffled Jemma was that the host had been described as “friendly” and “lovely”, with reviews were from people across the world including guests from Wales.

“I don’t know what the entire country has done to her but we’re so confused, we’ve had no answers.”

Jemma added they were still searching for answers from Airbnb.

“I firmly believe discrimination takes form in many, many ways, and it all warrants attention and are all equally unacceptable,” said Jemma.

Airbnb said the host, who did not respond further to the pair, had been suspended while it investigated, adding discrimination “has no place on Airbnb”

Referencing an interview she conducted with GB News on her Facebook page, Jemma posted a video where she defiantly declared – ‘don’t mess with the Welsh!”

