Double-headliners announced in first major reveal for summer festival next year

Nation.Cymru staff

Two major singer-songwriters are joining forces for a double-headline show in north Wales as the first concert of the 2027 Live at Llangollen Pavilion series is announced.

Chart topping British-Italian singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti and You Give Me Something hitmaker James Morrison will hit the road next June and July for seven dates across England, Scotland and Wales, including a date in Llangollen on Friday 25 June.

The first 2027 Live at Llangollen Pavilion announcement comes just weeks after the finale of the 2026 series which saw thousands of music fans descend on the town for eight huge headline shows at the iconic venue, before the summer programme continued with the internationally renowned Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

And now promoters Cuffe and Taylor, in partnership with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, are thrilled to start revealing their plans for next year.

Already announced for the Eisteddfod’s landmark 80th anniversary celebrations are global music icon Jools Holland and internationally acclaimed opera stars Sir Bryn Terfel, Natalya Romaniw and Noah Stewart, who will headline two spectacular concerts.

The double-headline shows with Jack Savoretti and James Morrison will see each taking it in turns to close the show. Closing the show in Llangollen will be James Morrison.

Twenty years into his career, James Morrison’s music still simmers with the soul, emotion and quiet authority that have defined one of the UK’s most enduring singer-songwriters.

Across that time, he has amassed two UK number 1 albums, five UK Top 10 singles, multiple Platinum-certified releases and a BRIT Awards win, alongside millions of global sales. Last autumn saw him achieve his highest chart position in 14 years with his seventh album, the Top 5 record Fight Another Day.

Respected artists

One of the UK’s most distinctive and respected artists, Morrison has earned a reputation as a highly regarded live performer, continuing to sell out tours and reaffirming his lasting connection with audiences.

Meanwhile, this year has seen Jack Savoretti make a bold return to his musical roots, with the release of his ninth studio album, We Will Always Be The Way We Were.

Marking 20 years since his debut album Between the Minds, the record finds Savoretti reconnecting with the raw storytelling and cinematic soul that defined his earliest work, while further cementing his position at the forefront of British songwriting.

With millions of global album sales, two number one albums and five within the top10 UK album charts he continues to tour across the UK and Europe, 2026 has also seen Savoretti headline a sold-out special 20th anniversary show at the Royal Albert Hall, while also making a surprise appearance alongside long-time friend and collaborator KT Tunstall at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Partnership

Bringing Savoretti and Morrison together for a series of summer spectacles will be a merging of two of the UK’s most talented live performers.

The headline concert is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “I’m absolutely delighted that James Morrison and Jack Savoretti will be joining us at Llangollen next June.

“They are two exceptional artists, each with a hugely distinctive voice and an extraordinary catalogue of songs, and bringing them together for one evening promises to make this a very special night in the Pavilion.

“Live at Llangollen Pavilion is all about bringing world-class artists to this unique corner of North Wales, and I can’t think of a better way to begin revealing what we have planned for 2027.

“It’s going to be a fantastic evening, a brilliant start to another exciting summer of live music in Llangollen, and there is plenty more still to come.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday. For more information go to llangollen.net and ticketmaster.co.uk

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