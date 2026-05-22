Drag Race UK star to visit iconic Welsh LGBT venue

Nation Cymru staff

One of the biggest names in UK drag is set to visit the Welsh capital this month, for a performance at one of the nation’s most iconic and historic LGBT venues before planning a detour to Chippy Lane for a battered sausage.

Baga Chipz is an English drag queen, comedian, and television personality. She rose to fame on the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Known for her self-proclaimed “common as muck” working-class humour and uncanny Snatch Game impressions, she has since become a regular on British panel and reality shows.

Baga often performed with Welsh drag queen The Vivienne and is one of the most successful of all UK entrants, with over 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Baga shared: “Hello, it’s me, Bag of Chips MBE, and I will be in Cardiff at the Golden Cross on Sunday the 24th of this month. So come and see me. I’m there next week on a Sunday on the 24th at the Golden Cross in Cardiff.

“It’s going to be very, very good, very, very harsh, and it’s going to be much better. So come and see me. We’ve got a plethora of drag queens, so many drag queens, cabaret throughout the night.

“And yeah, I love Cardiff and after the show, I’ll see you down Chippy Lane for a battered sausage see you at the Golden Cross.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Golden Cross Cardiff 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ (@goldencrosscardiff)

The Golden Cross is a much-loved venue recognised as the oldest LGBTQIA+ venue in Wales and the country’s longest-serving bar.

The venue was saved from closure earlier this year by Mike Coe, who returned in a ‘full circe’ moment for the former Golden Cross employee.

The pub closed in early January after long-time manager Robbie Burnett said an emotional farewell, marking the end of nearly a decade at the pub.

Announcing his departure on Instagram, Burnett wrote: “Saturday 3rd January sees the end of an era. When I walked into the bar of the Golden in 2015 I hardly knew a soul. Running a venue in Cardiff was never my life plan.”

His departure prompted an outpouring of emotion from regulars, performers and members of the wider LGBTQIA+ community. With many describing the bar as a vital safe space and cultural institution at the heart of Cardiff’s nightlife.

The pub is owned by pub company Marston’s, which had previously indicated plans for new management to take over following the departure of the outgoing team.

While the venue was never expected to close permanently, uncertainty around its future had caused concern among members of the community, and the venue continues to go from strength to strength – with Baga Chipz’ performance one of many highlights in the bar’s busy calendar for 2026.

Follow the venue’s social media for further updates.