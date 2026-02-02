Dream job for animal lovers becomes available at Welsh family park

People with a love for animals are being invited to turn their passion into a career as a popular family park in Wales launches a search for a new Animal Keeper.

GreenWood Family Park is offering the chance to care for alpacas, guinea pigs, rabbits, ducks and other much-loved animals at one of North Wales’ best-known family attractions.

The 17-acre sustainable forest park is looking for a hands-on team member to take responsibility for the daily care and welfare of the park’s animals, which have become a highlight for visiting families.

From feeding and grooming alpacas to tending to smaller animals and maintaining enclosures, the role places animal care at its heart – while also giving keepers the opportunity to interact with guests and help children and adults learn more about animal wellbeing, starting in February half term.

“Our animals are a huge part of what makes GreenWood special,” said Chris Jones, General Manager of GreenWood Family Park. “This role is perfect for someone who genuinely loves animals and wants to spend their days caring for them, while also sharing that passion with our guests.”

The position also supports GreenWood’s popular alpaca walking experiences, which launched on site in summer 2025 and have quickly become one of the park’s most talked-about attractions. The experience gives guests the chance to walk, feed and spend time with the alpacas, creating memorable moments for families and helping to strengthen connections with the natural world.

“Alpaca walking has been incredibly popular since it launched,” Chris added. “Guests absolutely love it and the right Animal Keeper will play a key role in delivering those experiences safely and responsibly, while keeping animal welfare front and centre.”

Daily responsibilities include preparing feeds, monitoring animal health, maintaining clean and safe habitats and speaking with guests about the animals – making the role ideal for someone confident working outdoors and engaging with families.

GreenWood Family Park welcomes more than 100,000 guests each year and is a cornerstone of the local tourism economy, located just five miles from Bangor. The park is known for combining fun with sustainability, featuring attractions such as the world’s only people-powered rollercoaster, The Green Dragon, and the UK’s first solar-powered water ride, Solar Splash.

Previous experience working with animals is essential for the role, as is basic knowledge of animal health and first aid. Applications are now open and more information can be found HERE