Dros Dro wins S4C’s Cân i Gymru 2025 competition

Troseddwr yr Awr (The Criminal of the Hour) by the band Dros Dro has won S4C’s Cân i Gymru 2025 competition.

The Carmarthenshire band won the iconic competition and £5,000 following a live public vote by viewers on Friday evening.

Diwedd y Byd by Marc Skone took second place and wins a cash prize of £3,000 and Lluniau ar fy Stryd by Meilyr Wyn finished third with a prize of £2,000.

Dros Dro’s winning song looks back on a broken relationship, where the “criminal” is the unfaithful partner.

Moody

The band describes it as “a dramatic, moody ballad with a sound reminiscent of James Bond movie soundtracks.”

The group was originally formed in 2022 as part of a Menter Gorllewin Sir Gâr’s project to promote music in the region, and they have continued ever since. The six members, Efa, Gruff, Bryn, Iestyn, Celt, and Cian are friends from the Carmarthen area and five of them are currently university students in Aberystwyth, Cardiff and Manchester.

Despite their studies, they have released an album and performed at over thirty gigs in the past year.

They are hoping to release a second album by the end of the summer.

Efa from the band said:“I can’t believe it at all. Thank you to everyone who voted.”

Driving lessons

Gruff added that the £5,000 prize would “pay rent for some of us and driving lessons for Iestyn as well!”

Presenter Trystan Ellis-Morris said: “It’s wonderful to see such a young group taking part in the competition because they were telling me backstage that they regretted not competing last year. So we’re really pleased that they took part in 2025.”

After launching this year’s competition in November 2024, 109 songs were assessed by judges- Peredur ap Gwynedd, Caryl Parry Jones, Sage Todz and Catty, Chaired by Osian Huw Williams, prior to Friday’s grand final.

