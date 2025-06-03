Drum and Bass pioneer DJ Marky plans Cardiff date

Legendary Brazilian Drum n Bass pioneer, DJ Marky is heading back to Cardiff for an extended session at The Globe this July.

Known for his fast-paced mixing, infectious energy and deep love of the music, Marky’s sets are a full-body experience. No filler, no ego, just pure connection through sound.

His visit to The Globe on Saturday, 19 July 2025 is a rare chance to catch a longer set from the DnB pioneer, joined by the incredible SP:MC, one of the UK’s most respected mic men, for a proper one off session in one of Cardiff’s most iconic grassroots venues.

Marky’s CV reads like a history of Drum and Bass itself. From legendary residencies at fabric and Womb Tokyo to chart-topping releases and genre-defining collaborations with XRS, Makoto and Pola & Bryson, he’s done it all.

His label Innerground has become a go-to for DJs worldwide, and his Marky and Friends nights continue to pack out clubs and festivals around the globe.

Talent

SP:MC brings razor-sharp delivery and decades of experience to the event. A fixture on lineups for Exit Records, Shogun Audio, Metalheadz and more, he’s toured with dBridge, Friction, Alix Perez and many others.

He’s won DnBArena’s Best MC and dropped key releases on labels like Tempa and Sentry.

The Globe is the ideal space for a night like this. With its curved balcony, intimate main room and heavyweight sound system, the former cinema-turned-music venue brings serious energy.

It has hosted everyone from dubstep dons to live bands, but it really comes into its own on nights like this. Intimate, focused, and all about the music.

Full lineup

Support comes from Cardiff favourites Concrete Junglists, a crew holding it down for over a decade. Known for pushing deep, rolling sounds and championing the full DnB spectrum, they’ve built a loyal following through consistent grassroots graft.

Their nights, from warehouse parties to club takeovers, are known for tight curation and a proper heads-down atmosphere. Ransom and Double A Side lead the charge with seasoned selection and serious depth behind the decks.

Joining them are local talents Blondy, Redliner, Insite and Lena, each bringing their own flavour and flying the flag for the next wave of Cardiff’s underground.

Tickets are available now starting at £12.50 via Skiddle. This one is strictly for the heads. Early arrival is strongly advised!

DJ Marky & SP:MC – Extended Set at the Globe, 125 Albany Road, Cardiff CF24 3NS Saturday, July 19 2025 21:00 – 03:00

