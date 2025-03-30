Duffy appears in public for first time in years to promote Mercy remix

Duffy has appeared in public for the first time in a decade in a clip on social media – as her global hit Mercy is given a makeover.

The song was the singer’s global breakthrough hit which propelled her to huge success with her debut album Rockferry.

The singer, who has been out of the public eye for many years, confirmed that she was working with dance artist E.motion on the track.

The electronic music DJ posted a video of Duffy to TikTok with the the caption: “Some of you asked if Duffy was really doing a UK Garage remix with us… #duffy #newmusic #ElectronicMusic #ukgarage #dancemusic #remix.”

The clip shows the Welsh star lip-syncing to a garage remix of Mercy. The track is expected to be released, however no date for release has yet been announced.

A clip of the song was revealed on social media, with many Duffy fans overjoyed that she appears to be making music again.

The Welsh star has not put out any music since 2020 when she shocked the world by revealing the traumatic details of a terrifying kidnap ordeal.

The same year she posted two of her unreleased songs, Something Beautiful and River in the Sky.

Fan account Duffy News said: “It’s wonderful to see Duffy make a return to music with a new remix. It was so lovely to see her face after all of these years. We only wish her the very best and us fans will be ready and waiting when she is, should she have any future music plans.”

🚨 #Duffy is working on a remix of ‘Mercy’ with e.motionzzz Duffy replied with ‘Let’s get it finished 👀’ on the artists Instagram profile. This will be her first official release in 9 years after she worked on the ‘Legend’ movie soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/nGb11KwFyC — Duffy News (@DuffyFans) March 26, 2025

