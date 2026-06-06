Duffy confirms comeback with first live show in almost 15 years

Nation.Cymru Staff

Welsh singer Duffy has announced her first live performance in almost 15 years as her long-awaited return to music gathers pace.

After hinting in May that she was working on a comeback, Duffy took to her Facebook page on Friday 5 June to share news of an upcoming “secret” show.

Duffy wrote: “I’m doing a secret intimate gig in London on the 5th July, next month, and I would love nothing more than for some of you to attend.

“Please visit the link below and leave your details if you want to come. It’s only small capacity so we can only select a few, but really looking forward to it, I will sing some new songs.

“All my love, Duffy x”

Those hoping to attend the London show must sign up online to be entered into a free ballot for tickets.

The singer, born in Bangor and raised on the Llŷn Peninsula, first found fame in 2008 with her single Mercy and debut album Rockferry, both of which topped music charts around the world.

After winning three BRIT Awards and a Grammy in 2009, Duffy went on to release her second album Endlessly in November 2010.

However, despite reports that she was already recording her third album, a string of cancelled live shows throughout the early 2010s preceded a lengthy absence from music and public life.

In 2020, she revealed in a now-deleted social media post that she felt it was the right time to share what had happened.

Duffy then elaborated on her blog, writing about how she was drugged and raped on her birthday, then kidnapped and “travelled to a foreign country”.

She continued: “It didn’t feel safe to go to the police. I felt if anything went wrong, I would be dead, and he would have killed me. I could not risk being mishandled or it being all over the news during my danger. I really had to follow what instincts I had.”

Duffy shared that she had made the decision to go public about the incident to “be freed”, and that doing so felt “liberating”. The same year, she put out two previously unreleased tracks, Something Beautiful and River in the Sky.

Following news of a remix of her biggest hit, Mercy, with dance artist E.motion in 2025, Disney+ announced in March 2026 that Duffy would be the subject of a documentary for the streaming service.

Speaking during a keynote address, Disney+’s head of content for EMEA Angela Jain commented: “[Duffy] has entrusted us with her story, so we really have a huge responsibility to handle this with care and sensitivity, because she’s speaking about what happened to her for the first time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duffy (@duffy)

Duffy again teased a potential comeback in May, writing: “If only I could find the right words to explain how much I’ve missed you all. Working on coming back to you.”

With news of the live show in July, fans flocked to the comments of the announcement to share their excitement. “I’m so, so happy for this news!” one wrote, while another added: “Absolutely brilliant you’re gigging again, you will smash it.”

To be entered into the draw for tickets to Duffy’s London show on 5 July, sign up here.