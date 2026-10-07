Duffy to release expanded anniversary edition of hit debut album Rockferry

The album that propelled Duffy to worldwide fame and fortune is to be reissued in an expanded anniversary edition.

Duffy’s multi-platinum debut album became one of the defining records of the 2000s, debuting at No.1 on the UK Albums Chart and spending five weeks at the top.

Featuring the iconic singles ‘Mercy’, ‘Warwick Avenue’, ‘Stepping Stone’ and ‘Rain On Your Parade’, the album has sold more than 7 million copies worldwide and earned Duffy three BRIT Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

To celebrate the album’s enduring legacy, Rockferry will be reissued as a 2LP colour vinyl Deluxe Edition, featuring the complete 18-track expanded album on vinyl for the very first time. Bringing together the original album with eight additional tracks, this definitive edition offers fans and collectors the complete Rockferry era in one essential collection.

Writing on her social media, said said:

Hello everyone x

This is just a note to announce that ‘Rockferry’ will be available on vinyl and CD again soon.

I’m so excited to say that this is an expanded edition featuring 18 tracks from that era.

It feels like the right time to have all 18 tracks together, because it has been 18 years since the album was originally released.

A lot has happened in those 18 years and I welcome you back to Rockferry and all the memories we have together, from this time.

If you weren’t there for Rockferry, I look forward to you discovering this collection of music.

You can pre-order the vinyl and CD, which will be released on 4th December 2026.

See you all soon, I promise.

All my love,

Duffy x

Tracklist:

Side A

1. Rockferry

2. Warwick Avenue

3. Serious

4. Stepping Stone

5. Syrup & Honey

Side B

1. Hanging On Too Long

2. Mercy

3. Delayed Devotion

4. I’m Scared

5. Distant Dreamer

Side C

1. Rain On Your Parade

2. Fool For You

3. Stop

4. Oh Boy

Side D

1. Please Stay

2. Breaking My Own Heart

3. Enough Love

4. Stay With Me Baby

Release date: December 4, 2026

The release of the album comes as the Welsh singing star eases her way back into the limelight, taking to the stage for her first live performance in almost 15 years back in July as her long-awaited return to music gathers pace.

The singer, born in Bangor and raised on the Llŷn Peninsula, first found fame in 2008 with her single Mercy and debut album Rockferry, both of which topped music charts around the world.

After winning three BRIT Awards and a Grammy in 2009, Duffy went on to release her second album Endlessly in November 2010.

However, despite reports that she was already recording her third album, a string of cancelled live shows throughout the early 2010s preceded a lengthy absence from music and public life.

In 2020, she revealed in a now-deleted social media post that she felt it was the right time to share what had happened.

Duffy then elaborated on her blog, writing about how she was drugged and raped on her birthday, then kidnapped and “travelled to a foreign country”.

She continued: “It didn’t feel safe to go to the police. I felt if anything went wrong, I would be dead, and he would have killed me. I could not risk being mishandled or it being all over the news during my danger. I really had to follow what instincts I had.”

Duffy shared that she had made the decision to go public about the incident to “be freed”, and that doing so felt “liberating”. The same year, she put out two previously unreleased tracks, Something Beautiful and River in the Sky.

Following news of a remix of her biggest hit, Mercy, with dance artist E.motion in 2025, Disney+ announced in March 2026 that Duffy would be the subject of a documentary for the streaming service.

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