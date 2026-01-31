Dydd Miwsig Cymru returns with celebration of Welsh-language music

Caitlin Thomas

Dydd Miwsig Cymru (Welsh Language Music Day) will be celebrated on 13 February 2026, with a programme of events celebrating the full spectrum of music made in the Welsh language.

The annual event encourages people to discover new artists, revisit their favourite tracks and share their love of Welsh language music, regardless of the genre. From indie and folk to electronic, pop and hip-hop, the day highlights the variety of music being created in the Welsh language.

Launched in 2013 by broadcaster Huw Stephens, Dydd Miwsig Cymru has grown steadily in popularity and is now a key fixture of the Welsh music calendar.

Each year, it is marked through live performances, radio and streaming takeovers, as well as community events across Wales.

At the heart of the initiative is the idea that there is Welsh-language music for everyone – whatever their musical taste. Audiences are encouraged to take part by following @miwsig on social media or by sharing their favourite tracks using the hashtag #Miwsig.

In Cardiff, the day will be marked with a series of live performances organised by Clwb Ifor Bach, spread across three city-centre venues. Tickets can be purchased for £5 and allow audiences to move between Clwb Ifor Bach, Boho Cardiff and Tiny Rebel throughout the evening.

The line-up at Clwb Ifor Bach will feature Breichiau Hir and Lafant, while Boho Cardiff will host performances from Mali Haf and Tokomololo. At Tiny Rebel, audiences can hear sets from Betsan and Tonnau.

The multi-venue format reflects the ethos of Dydd Miwsig Cymru, encouraging music fans to explore new artists and spaces while keeping the celebrations accessible.

Beyond the live events, Dydd Miwsig Cymru will also be promoted across radio stations as well as with playlists designed to introduce listeners to new sounds.

The event’s continued growth reflects a Welsh-language music scene that is increasingly diverse and visible. It offers a snapshot a culture that is continually evolving and invites listeners to be a part of it.

Dydd Miwsig Cymru takes place on 13 February 2026.