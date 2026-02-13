Dydd Miwsig Cymru: Stream and download all Sain albums from the 90s

As part of Dydd Miwsig Cymru, all Sain albums from the 1990s are available to stream and download from today.

Following the recent digital release of all Sain records from the 1970s and 80s, it is now possible to stream the label’s whole 1990’s back catalogue – once again a vast and varied collection of music, ranging from pop and rock to singer-songwriters, folk, jazz, classical and choral music.

The 1990s saw releases by prominent singer-songwriters such as Meic Stevens, Dafydd Iwan, Geraint Lovgreen, Geraint Jarman, Caryl Parry Jones and Doreen Lewis.

In 1996 Meic Stevens released his live album, ‘Yn Fyw o Swroco’, recorded at the National Eisteddfod while Dafydd Iwan ventured to release an album full of Welsh folk songs. ‘Eiliad’ was Caryl Parry Jones’ first solo album and singers such as Dafydd Dafis and Linda Griffiths (Healy) also released more solo material. By the mid 90s Welsh reggae icon Geraint Jarman decided to include previously un-released material on his album ‘Sub Not Used’.

By the early 90s there was a new wave of Welsh folk artists and the multi-artist album ‘Canu Gwerin Newydd’ seemed to bring together many of the new and exiting artists in this field at the time. Welsh folk legends, Ar Log, released their 6th studio album and albums were also released by folk groups Crasdant, Gwerinos, Carreg Lafar, Calennig, Pigyn Clust and Plethyn. The 90s also saw Welsh folk singer Siân James releasing four solo albums.

Sobin a’r Smaeliaid were one of the 1990s’ most popular Welsh bands and following the release of their album ‘Caib’ in 1990, a live album was released in 1991 and then the 1992 album, ‘A Rhaw’. 1996 saw the only album by duo Iwcs a Doyle and Sain was also releasing albums of songs featured in the Cân i Gymru (Song for Wales) competition. Another popular group from this period was Mojo, with their catchy and memorable songs and by 1997 the ever popular female trio, Eden, had released their first album.

In the classical field singers such as Bryn Terfel and Gwyn Hughes Jones were making a name for themselves internationally and harpists Osian Ellis and Elinor Bennett released albums of contemporary and romantic music on our national instrument. Choirs such as Côr Seiriol and Côr Meibion Llangwm sang old and new favourites and in the jazz field Paula Gardiner’s album is well worth a listen.

Take a listen to this wide range of music, dating back more than a quarter of a century – re-visit gems from the past while finding new favourites.

The Sain archive digitising project is supported by the Cronfa Her ARFOR fund, funded by The Welsh Government.