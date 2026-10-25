Dylan Morris shares second album ‘Chwilio am y Gân’ via iconic Welsh label

Nation Cymru staff

Pwllheli singer Dylan Morris, who first came to prominence during lockdown, is set to release his second album via iconic music label Sain this month.

After gaining a legion of fans during lockdown, Morris went on to release a series of singles and his debut album on Sain Records, and is finally ready to share more of his music with the release of his new album, Chwilio am y Gân (Searching for the Song), which showcases a new sound, leaning more towards contemporary country music.

Featuring an outstanding group of musicians – Aled Wyn Hughes on bass and percussion, Deian Elfryn on drums, John Williams on keyboards, Patrick Rimes on strings, Wyn Pearson on acoustic and electric guitars, Euron Jones on pedal steel guitar, and Gwenan Gibbard on harp – the album was produced by Aled Wyn Hughes and recorded at Sain Studios.

The album reflects Dylan’s personal journey of discovering his musical identity and developing a new repertoire. It captures a busy and productive period in his life, while also expressing personal experiences that are close to his heart.

“It’s taken a little longer than expected to be able to share this album,” says Dylan, “but the past few years have taken me on a journey of developing myself as an artist and searching for ideas, words and melodies.

“It’s been an educational journey as I’ve tried to write and compose more. At times it’s been an easy journey, and often a difficult one, but it’s been full of fun, emotion and pleasure.”

Dylan wrote ‘Angharad’, ‘Un Gân Arall’ and ‘Paid Troi Nôl’ himself. Ranging from upbeat to melancholic, these songs mark a significant step forward in his musical development.

His heartfelt and moving song ‘Er Cof Amdanat Ti’ features backing vocals from Catrin Angharad Jones and Hogia Llanbobman, with lyrics by Mabel Parry. Dylan also collaborated with his friend Lois Roberts on ‘Galwa Arnaf Fi’, a song celebrating the power of love and friendship.

The album opens with the catchy title track, ‘Chwilio am y Gân’, one of Barry ‘Archie’ Jones’s compositions. Dylan considers it a privilege to have collaborated with Barry on the album and to have recorded more of his songs, including ‘Roulette’.

Dylan also worked with Barry on a special song written by Alun ‘Sbardun’ Huws, ‘Anthem Roc a Rôl’. He is particularly grateful to Gwenno for making it possible to include this previously unrecorded gem by one of Wales’s great contemporary songwriters.

‘Gitâr Newydd’ was written especially for Dylan by Ynyr Roberts (Brigyn, Popeth), while ‘Grace’ is a Welsh-language translation of the popular Irish folk song.

With a busy period of live performances ahead, Dylan is looking forward to performing his new songs across Wales.

Upcoming gigs:

31/10 Tafarn y Joiners, Malltraeth

06/11 Ysgol Gymuned Llanfechell

08/11 Clwb Royal Welsh, Blaenau Ffestiniog

14/11 Pendeitsh, Caernarfon

20/11 Neuadd Goffa Amlwch

28/11 Clwb Bach, Nefyn

05/12 White Swan Inn, Llannon

Pre-order Chwilio Am Y Gân direct from Sain now.

Pre-save on all streaming platforms here.

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