Nation.Cymru staff

One of the world’s loudest bands known for their massive walls of amplifiers, sub-bass frequencies, and ritualistic live shows are coming to Wales as part of a UK tour.

US doom rock band Sunn O))) (pronounced simply as ‘sun’) announced they will play The Depot in Cardiff on April 29, 2027.

Formed in March 1998, Sunn O)))’s music is completely devoid of traditional hooks, tempos, or percussion. Instead, they focus entirely on volume, resonance, and physical texture.

The band, guitarists Stephen O’Malley and Greg Anderson, are renowned for ultra-slow, heavily distorted, low-tuned riffs, dense soundscapes, and deafening live shows.

Blending drone, doom metal, black metal, dark ambient, noise, and minimalism, traditional drums and fast rhythms are often absent in favour of sustained frequencies and physical vibration.

The duo typically wear hooded robes amid heavy stage smoke and massive walls of amplifiers, turning concerts into intense physical experiences.

Using walls of amplifiers and extreme volume to shape their live sound, the band are named after the Sunn amplifier brand, with the O))) symbol evoking sound waves or a speaker radiating vibration.

They recently released their self-titled tenth album on the legendary US label Sub Pop.

Gig-goers are warned that their shows are VERY loud, routinely reaching around 120 decibels, placing them roughly on par with a jackhammer, a thunderclap, or a jet taking off. Their motto is ‘Maximum Volume Yields Maximum Results’.

Unlike rock bands that rely on piercing high frequencies, Sunn O))) focuses heavily on bass and sub-bass (20–60 Hz). Because of this, attendees often report feeling the sound physically in their chest, organs, and bones — an effect guitarist Stephen O’Malley has called a “sound massage”.

Their live volume is intense enough that they have faced scheduling restrictions or bans in countries with strict decibel limit laws, such as Belgium, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Unsurprisingly, earplugs are strongly recommended. Sustained exposure at 110–120 dB can cause rapid hearing damage. Even the band sells branded earplugs at their merch tables.

Fans have stated online that the heavy low-end makes the volume feel less shrill than a typical metal show, while others warn that standing near the front without protection can feel physically overwhelming.

Tickets are on sale now HERE