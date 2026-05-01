Eclectic wizard-pop band Dewin release debut album ‘Dan y Dderwen’

Nation.Cymru Team

Pembrokeshire-based magical wizard-pop multi-instrumentalists Dewin release their debut album digitally today – inspired by the climate crisis, teenage love, and childhood memories of growing up in green fields under oak trees.

Boasting the wonderful singles Syched Cas and Gad Hi Fynd, released in 2025, Dan y Dderwen expands on the eclectic musical and lyrical tastes of Dewin’s Jencyn Corp and Lefi Dafydd. Written almost as a concept album it is an invitation into the world of Dewin.

From its opening Praise the Dewin, a hammond-led intergalactic instrumental, showcasing every single member (there are at least 8), the album skips through stories and ideas, from an ode to the cactus’ resilience and a love song from a frog’s perspective, to the closing Ubeyo, a ballad that Peter Gabriel could have written. All this via an ad break by the band’s sponsor, Dewin Airways.

Dewin began their journey as two folk musicians with a dream. After a chance encounter with Fflach Cymunedol’s Nico Dafydd at a twmpath (traditional Welsh folk dance night), they began sharing ideas which would eventually be the foundations of Dewin.



Pulling in Lafant’s Mefin Hughes, drummers Dylan Sanders-Swales and Bryn Richards alongside producer Reuben Wilsdon-Amos and a whole carful of siblings (Anna Dafydd, Teilo and Bronwen Corp), Jencyn Corp and Lefi Dafydd created an act as famous for their ambitious songwriting as their colourful raincoats.

On an album which features clarinet, flute, harp, keyboard, theremin and cornet it is Corp and Dafydd’s ingenious songwriting that really steals the show.

Having enchanted audiences around Wales in their first year as a band with their whimsical live set, Dewin’s 2026 is set to surpass the last.

With slots at Tafwyl and Other Voices already under their belts, the band will appear at Focus Wales along with many other dates across Wales, before they host their own unique evening at the Eisteddfod in August, with the audience invited to come inside their world for a few hours of experimental magic.

Dan y Dderwen has been released digitally today on Cardigan-based, community owned label Fflach Cymunedol.

You can listen here.