Effi o Blaenau sets new UK box office record for Welsh-language film

Nation.Cymru staff

A new Welsh-language drama has become the most successful Welsh-language film ever released in the UK, breaking box office records on its opening weekend.

Effi o Blaenau, directed by Marc Evans, achieved the biggest opening ever for a Welsh-language film despite being shown in just over 30 cinemas across Wales and the rest of the UK.

The film overtakes the previous record holder, The Feast (Gwledd), which was released in 2022.

Following its strong opening, the film’s cinema release is now set to expand, with additional screenings planned across Wales and cities elsewhere in the UK.

Adapted from Gary Owen’s acclaimed stage play Iphigenia in Splott, Effi o Blaenau stars Leisa Gwenllian in her feature film debut as a young woman struggling against poverty and social inequality.

The story follows Effi, who dreams of escaping a town where jobs have disappeared and opportunities are scarce. After a chance meeting with an injured soldier, she briefly glimpses the possibility of a different life before finding herself facing an uncertain future as a single mother.

The film explores issues including poverty, maternity care and the pressures faced by people living in disadvantaged communities.

Marc Evans, whose previous work includes the recent Richard Burton biopic Mr Burton, directed the film, which was produced by Branwen Cennard.

The success of the film was welcomed by Adam Price MS, the Welsh Government’s Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy.

He said: “Both the anticipation ahead of the release of Effi o Blaenau, and this weekend’s box office success, mark a powerful cultural moment for Welsh-language film.

“It demonstrates the strength of our creative talent and the growing appetite and appreciation for stories rooted in Wales.

“As the first production supported by Creative Wales alongside S4C, it sets an exciting precedent and we look forward to seeing this collaboration continue to flourish.”

Exciting

Gwenllian Gravelle, S4C’s Head of Film and Drama, said she was delighted by the audience response.

She said: “I’m thrilled that Effi o Blaenau has captivated audiences. It’s an exciting first step in bringing a new wave of Welsh-language storytelling to wider international screens.”

The film is an S4C presentation produced by Tarian Productions, with funding from S4C and Creative Wales. Distribution is being handled by MetFilm.

After its cinema run, Effi o Blaenau will be broadcast on S4C and made available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer later this year.