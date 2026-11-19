Nation.Cymru staff

Rewind the clock, crank up the synths, and relive the magic of the most iconic decade in music as New Year’s Eve sees an ’80s spectacular staged in the Welsh capital.

Spandau Ballet star and DJ extraordinaire Martin Kemp will headline Back To The ’80s at the Tramshed in Cardiff.

This high-energy celebration of all things from there decade of big hair and even bigger hits promises a night of non-stop retro fun, feel-good vibes, and throwback tunes that defined a generation.

The musical and actor whose ever-popular DJ sets have become not-to-be-missed nights out will take to the decks for a crowd-pleasing, hit-packed New Year’s Eve – guaranteed to get the crowd dancing. Expect wall-to-wall ’80s bangers, big singalongs, and unbeatable party energy.

Partygoers in are being urged to dig out their neon leg warmers, leather jackets, and shoulder pads to herald in the New Year at the Cardiff venue.

From Madonna to Michael Jackson, channel your inner 80s legend and show off your best retro look – the wilder, the better.

Whether you’re a die-hard Spandau Ballet fan or just love a night of epic throwback tunes, it’s a certain to be an event that will sell quickly.

Expect non-stop feel-good vibes, iconic tunes, and an electric atmosphere as you dance the night away into 2027.

Martin Kemp has played several sell-out shows in Cardiff at the Tramshed and DEPOT and his Back To The ’80s New Year’s Eve spectacular looks set to be an the best of the lot.

So what can you expect from Back tot eh ’80s? Plenty of 1980s hits of course and dance-floor classics from artists like Spandau Ballet, Duran Duran, Denys Midnight Runners, George Michael, Wham!, Queen, Blonde, The Human League, Madonna, Chaka Khan, and Culture Club.

The vibe is very much high-energy nostalgia and dancing, often with fancy dress encouraged. Audience reviews praise the atmosphere and nostalgic singalong party, which plays out like a giant 1980s school disco with a lively crowd, retro visuals, and wall-to-wall floor-fillers.

Unsurprisingly there will be a sprinkling of Spandau Ballet classics typically closing or peaking the set with ‘Gold’ and ‘True’.

The Spandau star focuses heavily on crowd engagement—singing along, and stepping out from behind the decks to dance at the front of the stage.

Because this is a New Year’s Eve date at Tramshed Cardiff, expect a packed main room and a big midnight countdown moment.

TICKETS

Presale tickets: Weds 25th Nov @ 10am

General tickets: Fri 27th Nov @ 10am

Sign up for pre-sale tickets HERE

What you can expect in Cardiff on New Year’s Eve…

