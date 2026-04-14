Eighties pop giants return for 40th anniversary tour – without famous singer

One of the ’80s most successful bands will play three shows in Wales as part of a UK tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut number one album.

Scottish pop giants Wet Wet Wet mark four decades since their debut album Popped In Souled Out with dates in Cardiff, Llandudno and Swansea next year.

However, it will be without original frontman Marti Pellow, who has been replaced in the group by former Liberty X singer Kevin Simm.

Released in 1987, Popped In Souled Out was the album that introduced Wet Wet Wet to not only a national audience, but a global one too.

It reached No.1 on the UK Albums Chart and featured the hit singles Wishing I Was Lucky, Sweet Little Mystery, Angel Eyes and Temptation. The record went multi-platinum in the UK and established the band as one of the key British acts of the late 1980s, whilst breaking into the Billboard Charts in the USA.

Founding member, Graeme Clark, said: “When we made Popped In Souled Out, I was just a young guy. Forty years later, those songs have taken on a life of their own, and this tour is about celebrating where it all began without forgetting what followed.

“It’ll feel like stepping back into those original PISO shoes – only now with a lifetime of experience and with an audience who’ve been with us through every twist and turn.”

Across two extensive UK touring runs in February and October 2027, the band will perform songs from Popped In Souled Out alongside a catalogue of beloved hits spanning their remarkable career. The show will celebrate both where it all began, as well as what followed.

Special guests on the 2027 Popped In Souled Out tour spread across selected dates will be Roachford, Nick Heyward, Rebecca Ferguson, Heather Small, Johnny Hates Jazz, The Christians and The South.

Getting by with a little help from their friends indeed!

Long-standing guitarist, Graeme Duffin, said: “I’d have been gobsmacked if anyone had told me 40 years ago that the tracks on Popped In Souled Out would still be loved by so many and that I’d still be performing them with the band after all that time.

“These shows are going to be a blast, and I know that fans are going to enjoy the shows just as much as us when we hit the road again next year.”

Lead vocalist, Kevin Simm, added: “I’m really excited to be going back out on tour in 2027 and celebrating 40 years of Popped In Souled Out. It’s an absolute honour and a privilege as always to sing these iconic and timeless songs, and to perform them in so many venues across the UK to so many fans of the band is really a dream come true.”

Popped In Souled Out UK Tour Dates

07 Feb Watford Colosseum ■

08 Feb Peterborough New Theatre +

09 Feb Ipswich Regent Theatre ■

11 Feb Basingstoke Anvil ●

12 Feb Poole Lighthouse ●

13 Feb Aylesbury Waterside Theatre ●

14 Feb Cardiff New Theatre +

15 Feb Coventry Warwick Arts Centre ●

17 Feb Stoke Victoria Hall ●

18 Feb Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre +

19 Feb Carlisle Sands Centre ■

20 Feb Hull Connexin Live ■

21 Feb Halifax Victoria Theatre ■

23 Feb Stockton The Globe +

24 Feb Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre ⬡

25 Feb Dundee Caird Hall ⬡

26 Feb Blackpool Opera House ▲

27 Feb Nottingham Royal Concert Hall ▲04 Oct Leicester De Montfort Hall ●

05 Oct Oxford New Theatre ▲

06 Oct Stevenage Gordon Craig Concert Hall ■

08 Oct Swansea Building Society Arena ■

09 Oct Bath The Forum ▲

10 Oct Truro Hall for Cornwall ⬡

11 Oct Torquay Princess Theatre ⬡

12 Oct London Palladium ★

14 Oct TO BE ANNOUNCED

15 Oct Birmingham Symphony Hall ▲

16 Oct Sheffield City Hall ▲

17 Oct Manchester Bridgewater Hall ▲

18 Oct Liverpool Philharmonic Hall ⬡

20 Oct Aberdeen Music Hall ●

21 Oct Glasgow Royal Concert Hall ●

22 Oct Glasgow Royal Concert Hall ✪

23 Oct Edinburgh Usher Hall ✪

24 Oct Gateshead Glasshouse ✪

26 Oct York Barbican ⬡

27 Oct Southend Cliffs Pavilion ▲

28 Oct Eastbourne Congress Theatre ●

29 Oct Portsmouth Guildhall ●Roachford ●

Nick Heyward ■

Rebecca Ferguson ▲

Heather Small ★

Johnny Hates Jazz ✪

The Christians ⬡

The South +Tickets go on sale Friday 17 April at 10am – click here