Eighties pop stars to play two tiny shows in Wales

An award-winning, platinum-selling eighties pop duo who have had a number of chart hits are to play two intimate shows in Wales.

Formed in 1984, Hue And Cry made an immediate impact with their debut album Seduced and Abandoned (1987), featuring the UK Top 10 hit ‘Labour of Love’. Success continued with albums including Remote, Stars Crash Down, Showtime and Jazz Not Jazz, producing hits such as ‘Looking for Linda’ and ‘Violently’.

The do, brothers Pat and Greg Kane, returned to mainstream prominence in 2005 as finalists on ITV’s Hit Me Baby One More Time, and in 2025 were presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Scottish Music Awards.

Following a critically acclaimed 40th Anniversary tour in 2024, Hue And Cry — who have sold tens of thousands of concert tickets worldwide and shared stages with artists including U2, James Brown, Madonna, Al Green and Van Morrison — are set to release new album Everybody om May 29, an album which they say reconnects their past, present and future.

In advance of the album’s release the band have announced run of UK tour dates including two small shows in Wales.

Hue And Cry will play the 180 capacity Acapela Studios in Cardiff on July 3 and 4.

The show on the July 3 is sold out, with tickets still available for the new show on July 4.

A new single ‘Make My Day’, taken from their forthcoming album is out now.

A house anthem that would sit comfortably in any club mix, ‘Make My Day’ perfectly demonstrates the duo’s exploration of electronic music, created with an abundance of analogue sequencers and drum machines by Greg Kane, all tied together with Pat Kane’s soulful topline vocals.

“Everybody is a love album — but that can mean love of justice, love of tech, love of the future, as much as of our beloveds” Pat says, who goes on to explain that ‘Make My Day’ fits into this narrative as an allegorical story of “Two modern lovers, clinging on to each other and mutually generating their own wisdom. It’s about the importance of your partner as someone who can check your view, privately, without judgement.”

The band say that Everybody is a bold new creative chapter – where out-and-out electropop can sit alongside powerful Latin House and Future Disco, telling deep romantic tales that mingle with high-concept scenarios.

“We’re still pushing for something new in 2026, says Pat, “From a wall of arpeggiators and synths, humming and pulsing away, we’ve wrested out ten songs that have as much of our mind, body and soul in them as any of our previous music.”

Those songs confront powerlessness, polarization, runaway climate change, authoritarianism and technological overreach, while also championing active love as a counterforce.

“Pat wanted to make an electronic record, referencing Bowie’s Low along with Simple Minds, Japan and The Human League” explains Greg. Immersing himself in analogue and digital synthesis, he assembled what his brother calls a “man cave of oscillating objects.”

Of the new shows the band say they are looking forward to an ‘elegant party’.

“It’s always the most exciting thing to be playing live with the full Hue And Cry band – we can give all the hits and audience favourites – the full widescreen treatment” says Pat. “Come and see us, looking as sharp as you like, and let’s elegantly party together.” Greg adds: “We’re delighted to be taking the full band on the road again. The venues included on this run of dates are bigger and some of the best in the country, we cannot wait to play them.”

See hueandcry.co.uk and acapela.co.uk for tickets.