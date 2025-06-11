Eighties spectacular to be staged in the Valleys

Rewind the clock, crank up the synth, and relive the magic of the most iconic decade in music as RCT hosts an ’80s spectacular.

Back to the 80s! will see Martin Kemp headline the ’80s Summer Party at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park, Pontypridd.

This high-energy, open-air celebration of all things 80s kicks off at 4:00 PM and runs until late, promising a night of non-stop retro fun, feel-good vibes, and throwback tunes that defined a generation.

Headline Act:

Martin Kemp – Back to the 80s DJ Set

The Spandau Ballet legend will take to the decks for a crowd-pleasing, hit-packed, DJ set – guaranteed to get the crowd dancing. Expect wall-to-wall 80s bangers, big singalongs, and unbeatable party energy.

The supporting cast:

80s Live – A full-throttle stage show celebrating the best pop, rock, and power ballads of the decade. With dazzling costumes, powerhouse vocals, and a setlist packed with chart-toppers from Duran Duran, Madonna, Wham!, Bon Jovi and more, 80s Live will transport the audience straight back to the golden era of glam, groove, and neon.

Tears for Beers – South Wales’s own legends serving up 80s party tunes with a cheeky twist.

Super Choir – A high-energy vocal ensemble bringing harmony, heart, and classic 80s anthems to life with a feel-good, community-powered vibe.

Day Fever DJs Katie Owen & Kay Russant – Known for their euphoric, floor-filling party sets, these Day Fever favourites will be spinning the biggest 80s dancefloor hits to keep the celebration alive into the night.

Jagger & Woody from Heart Radio will be your MCs for the evening! Expect infectious banter, crowd games, and plenty of laughs from the iconic duo as they guide the audience through the night’s entertainment.

Tickets priced at £20 (+booking fee), this is the must-attend event of the summer in the stunning surrounds of Ynysangharad War Memorial Park. Bring your friends, dress the part, and enjoy Street food stalls, fully stocked bars and good times in the heart of Pontypridd.

Tickets go on-sale at 10:00AM, Thursday 12th June from www.seetickets.com

Councillor Bob Harris, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Communities said: Following the success of last year’s National Eisteddfod of Wales, it was clear that there was a demand for larger scale music events in Rhondda Cynon Taf, so we’re thrilled to be able to offer this fantastic 80s themed concert.

“The Council already offers events for residents and visitors all year round. The events calendar starts with Easter Egg-stravanaganza at Rhondda Heritage Park Museum and runs right up to New Year’s Eve when the streets of Mountain Ash are filled with thousands of runners and spectators at the world- famous Nos Galan Road Races.

“For more information on these events and more, please follow the council’s dedicated event social media accounts, @whatsonrct on facebook and Instagram. In the meantime, enjoy the return of the 80s on August 30th in Ynysangharad War Memorial Park, Pontypridd – it promises to be another great event!”

Whether you lived it or just love it, come and celebrate the decade that defined a generation at Rhondda Cynon Taf’s 80s Summer Party!

