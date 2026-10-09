Eighties stars celebrate 50 years with massive arena tour and very special guest

Nation.Cymru staff

They are the most revered of songwriters responsible for some of the most memorable songs in British music history.

Following the release of their critically acclaimed album Trixies, music legends Squeeze announce the most ambitious UK tour of their 50+ year career, including two shows in Wales.

Founded in 1973 by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, Squeeze are one of pop’s best-loved bands with a catalogue of sky-high classics such as ‘Up The Junction’, ‘Tempted’, ‘Cool For Cats’, ‘Another Nail In My Heart’ and ‘Labelled With Love’, whose live shows are legendary or, as The Guardian wrote, “pop perfection”.

The 16-date Tried, Tested and Trixies Tour, starting at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on November 12 and ending at the Brighton Centre on December 5, will see the band headline several arenas for the first time – including a hometown show at London’s O2 Arena just 3 miles from where the band started.

Joining Squeeze on the tour as Very Special Guest will be singer, songwriter and activist Billy Bragg.

Speaking about the tour Tilbrook said, “The reaction to the 50th anniversary tour in 2024 was amazing. We have never sounded better and it feels really special to be looking forward to playing the biggest headline shows of our career. And having Billy Bragg on the same bill, what’s not to love!”. Difford added, “It’s going to be amazing to show off songs from our album Trixies and, of course, all the hits and some surprises. I’m also excited that Billy Bragg will be joining us for all the shows.”

Squeeze have confirmed that they will, once again, be supporting the charity Trussell, which provides emergency food and support to people who cannot afford the essentials, while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK. Fans are invited to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations. All donations will be distributed to people facing hardship across the 1,400 food bank centres in the Trussell network.

Additionally, £1 from the sale of every ticket will be going to support grassroots music venues, artists and promoters. Funds raised from venues over 5,000 capacity will go to the LIVE Trust. Funds raised from venues under 5,000 capacity will go to Music Venue Trust. Earlier this year Music Venue Trust announced that Tilbrook had become a patron. “The grassroots is where it all starts for so many musicians and where local communities can access affordable and exciting live music. We need to protect these venues and nurture the artists so that our great culture can thrive for generations to come” he said.

Released earlier this year via BMG, Trixies marked Squeeze’s first album in eight years but the first they ever wrote. A collection of stories set in a fictional nightclub; the album was written by the teenage Difford (19) and Tilbrook (16) at the very start of their songwriting partnership before finally being realised more than fifty years later.

The album was met with widespread acclaim.

Back in 1974, when Trixies was written, the musical vision of the young creators exceeded their virtuosity. Now, fifty years on, that problem no longer exists for the band who have played more than 600 shows since reuniting in 2007. Under the guiding production hand of Squeeze bassist Owen Biddle (The Roots, John Legend, Al Green), the songs finally got to enjoy their moment in the spotlight.

Squeeze recently appeared in BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room and continue to reinforce their reputation as one of the great British live acts.

Tried, Tested and Trixies Tour dates:

Thursday 12 November Glasgow OVO Hydro

Friday 13 November Blackpool Opera House

Saturday 14 November Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Monday 16 November Newcastle O2 City Hall

Tuesday 17 November Stockton Globe

Thursday 19 November Hull Connexin Live

Friday 20 November Leeds First Direct Bank Arena

Saturday 21 November Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Monday 23 November Manchester O2 Apollo

Thursday 26 November London The O2

Friday 27 November Cardiff Utilita Arena

Saturday 28 November Birmingham Utilita Arena

Monday 30 November Swansea Building Society Arena

Tuesday 1 December Plymouth Pavilions

Friday 4 December Bournemouth International Centre

Saturday 5 December Brighton Centre

Tickets are available via https://bio.to/SQUEEZE

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